Iran, Azerbaijan seek to translate bilateral agreements into concrete action

TEHRAN — Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has underscored Tehran’s commitment to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan, implementing bilateral agreements and expanding cooperation across a broad range of areas of mutual interest.

Momeni traveled to Baku on October 12 at the head of an Iranian delegation to hold talks with Azerbaijani officials on strengthening bilateral relations, following up on existing agreements and exploring ways to expand cooperation between the two neighboring countries. The visit focused on advancing practical cooperation, particularly in economic and trade affairs, security and border management, as well as other areas of mutual interest to the two countries’ interior ministries.

In an interview with Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency on Tuesday, Momeni described relations between the two countries as rooted in shared history, culture, religion, and social interests, saying these common bonds provide a solid foundation for further enhancing bilateral ties.

He noted that relations between Tehran and Baku have been moving in a positive direction, with ties advancing over the past two years amid constructive relations between the presidents of the two countries.

Momeni said discussions during his visit and the high-level meetings held as part of the trip focused on ways to deepen bilateral cooperation. He emphasized that translating agreements reached between the two sides into practical steps and ensuring their implementation was among the key objectives of the visit.

The minister described the talks as constructive, highlighting the strong level of cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan in economic and trade affairs, security, border management and other areas falling within the responsibilities of the two countries’ interior ministries.

He added that the two sides had agreed to establish joint working groups to address key issues, follow up on bilateral commitments and identify ways to further advance relations.



