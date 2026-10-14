Tehran Auto Plaza aims to simplify the journey from car shopping to ownership

TEHRAN – Buying a car can involve more than choosing a model and agreeing on a price. Prospective buyers may need to visit several dealerships, compare technical specifications, arrange financing, verify a used vehicle’s condition and navigate paperwork before completing a transaction. Tehran Auto Plaza is being developed around the idea that much of this journey could happen in one place.

Introduced to the media on Monday, October 12, the automotive complex on Tehran’s western outskirts aims to bring vehicle showrooms, specialist services and digital tools together in a single destination. Its plans include approximately 90 showrooms, facilities for vehicle maintenance and repair, a spare-parts hypermarket and services intended to support customers before and after a purchase.

The ambition is to make the process of buying and owning a vehicle more convenient, while giving customers a broader range of options to explore. Rather than concentrating solely on displaying cars, Tehran Auto Plaza seeks to connect several stages of the ownership experience, from comparing models and arranging a purchase to maintaining a vehicle and eventually selling or exchanging it.

For a market in which buyers must often weigh affordability, availability and the reliability of a transaction, the concept offers an alternative to searching for individual dealerships and service providers across the capital.

An idea shaped by the market

Amir-Parviz Farzan, manager of Tehran Auto Plaza, told the Tehran Times that the concept emerged from the experience of organizing Tehran Auto Expo and examining the difficulties encountered by consumers and automotive businesses.

The organizers subsequently began developing a model intended to address practical problems in the industry and make services easier to access.

“We wanted to design a model that could address the problems and concerns in the automotive industry and give consumers confidence that they could use services easily and transparently,” Farzan said.

That objective underpins the complex’s emphasis on bringing different sellers and service providers together. A customer considering several vehicles could, in principle, examine alternatives in one location rather than travel between separate showrooms. Access to technical specialists and related services would also give visitors the opportunity to investigate aspects of ownership beyond a vehicle’s appearance and advertised price.

The project is designed to accommodate customers with different budgets and preferences. Farzan said the planned selection would range from more economical vehicles to luxury models, while Iranian automakers would also have opportunities to present their products.

Negotiations with various automotive brands were continuing, he said, including discussions concerning dealership arrangements for vehicles that could be imported in accordance with government requirements.

The range of vehicles ultimately available will depend on those arrangements, market conditions and the pace at which individual showrooms become operational. Nevertheless, the proposed mix is intended to make the complex relevant to a broad customer base rather than limiting its appeal to buyers of premium cars.

A different approach to vehicle sales

A distinctive feature of the business model is the intention to manage sales through dealership arrangements rather than simply rent out display spaces.

Amirhossein Afrasiabipour, Tehran Auto Plaza’s deputy for strategy and business, said the complex itself would obtain dealership arrangements, assign specialists to its showrooms and take responsibility for vehicle sales.

This model is intended to create a more coordinated experience for visitors. Instead of entering a showroom and relying exclusively on the information available from an individual seller, customers would have access to specialists who could explain vehicle features and help them compare alternatives.

The value of such an arrangement will ultimately depend on the breadth of the available stock, the quality of advice and the clarity of the commercial terms offered. If implemented effectively, however, it could make the process more manageable for buyers who are unfamiliar with technical specifications or uncertain about which vehicle best suits their needs.

The planned services extend to the practical requirements of completing a purchase. Assistance with documentation, registration and license plates is envisaged, alongside financing and leasing arrangements through partner banks.

For some buyers, access to financing could be as important as the choice of vehicle itself. Bringing these services closer to the point of sale could help customers understand the overall cost of a purchase and assess whether a particular model fits their budget.

Tehran Auto Plaza also plans to accommodate customers who want to replace an existing vehicle. Under the proposed arrangement, owners could bring a used car to the complex for valuation and sale, then use the proceeds toward another purchase. Leasing services are intended to offer an additional option for people seeking to upgrade their vehicles.

These services could help connect the buying and selling processes, reducing the need for customers to arrange each stage independently. Their practical usefulness will depend on how valuations are conducted, how quickly transactions can be completed and what conditions apply to financing and leasing.

Bringing used-car transactions into the same setting

The used-car market presents a particular challenge for buyers, who may have to assess a vehicle’s mechanical condition, accident history, paintwork and maintenance record before committing to a purchase.

Tehran Auto Plaza’s planned technical inspection and vehicle-assessment services are intended to address some of these concerns. The complex also envisages facilities for checking a vehicle’s bodywork and paint, alongside repair and maintenance services.

Such assessments can provide useful information about a vehicle’s condition, although an inspection cannot eliminate every uncertainty or guarantee future reliability. Clear explanations of inspection methods and findings will therefore be important to building customer confidence.

A digital record of a vehicle’s condition and service history is another element of the proposed system. If supported by consistent inspections and reliable records, it could help buyers make more informed decisions and give sellers a clearer way to document the condition of their cars.

The complex also plans to facilitate used-car listings and exchanges, allowing customers to assess the approximate market value of their current vehicles and consider the additional amount needed to move to another model.

Together, these services are intended to make changing cars a more connected process. A customer could begin by assessing an existing vehicle, explore alternatives, obtain advice and consider a replacement without having to coordinate every stage with an unrelated business.

A digital companion for car ownership

The physical complex is only one part of the plan. A dedicated automotive application is being developed to connect customers with services at Tehran Auto Plaza and provide information useful throughout the ownership cycle.

Mehdi Moazzami, deputy for digital affairs, said the platform would allow users to book appointments for automotive services and arrange visits at designated times. Customers unable to take their vehicles to the complex themselves would also be able to request a vehicle-transfer service.

Under the proposed arrangement, a service vehicle would collect the customer’s car and transport it to the complex. Users would then be able to follow the progress of the requested work through the application.

The platform is also expected to support the purchase of spare parts and accessories. Customers would be able to order components suited to their vehicles, with free delivery planned, or visit the complex to have selected parts installed. Technical-inspection appointments are also envisaged.

Other proposed features include access to vehicle-fine and road-toll information, payment services and a digital wallet through which users could manage related transactions.

For motorists interested in upgrading their vehicles, the application is intended to provide recommendations for audio systems and other equipment based on vehicle specifications. Artificial intelligence would help identify suitable options and estimate their costs before the customer approves the work. Testing equipment before installation is also planned.

The aim is to make it easier for customers to understand what is compatible with their vehicles and what a proposed modification might cost before making a decision.

Helping customers choose

A planned intelligent car-buying assistant is intended to extend the application’s role beyond booking services and processing transactions.

According to Moazzami, users would be able to enter information about their budget, lifestyle and practical requirements. The system could then suggest vehicles that correspond to those needs, estimate the additional payment required for an upgrade and facilitate test-drive bookings.

Such a tool could be useful to customers who are overwhelmed by the number of models and specifications available. Someone looking for a family vehicle, for example, might prioritize space and everyday practicality, while another customer could focus on fuel economy, equipment or driving preferences.

The application is also intended to provide vehicle valuations based on market information and transactions involving comparable models. Following technical and bodywork inspections, a vehicle’s assessment could be recorded in its digital history.

The planned customer club would add another element to the platform, with users earning points through their activities and potentially receiving benefits such as car-wash services and discounts on selected offerings. The application is intended to be free to install, although the availability and terms of individual services will determine how customers can use them.

As with any digital service, the usefulness of these features will depend on the quality of the underlying information, the reliability of the system and the ease with which customers can access assistance when needed.

From a collection of services to a connected experience

Tehran Auto Plaza’s central proposition is straightforward: bring together services that motorists commonly need at different stages of buying, using and replacing a car.

The planned combination of showrooms, technical facilities, spare-parts sales, financing, inspections and digital services could save customers time and give them a clearer picture of their options. It could also create opportunities for businesses operating in different parts of the automotive sector to reach customers in one place.

The project is expected to generate more than 2,000 direct jobs, with Farzan estimating that the number could reach 2,300 to 2,400. He also projected the creation of another 7,000 to 8,000 indirect jobs. These figures are estimates rather than confirmed employment totals and will depend on the scale of operations as the complex develops.

For customers, the most important measure of success will be practical rather than architectural: whether the promised services are available when needed, whether prices and terms are clear, and whether the range of vehicles and expertise makes comparisons easier.

Tehran Auto Plaza is designed to offer an alternative to a fragmented search for cars and automotive services. If its planned facilities and digital tools work together as intended, the complex could turn what is often a series of separate errands into a more coordinated journey, from the first comparison of models to the ongoing care of a vehicle and the decision to replace it.

AM