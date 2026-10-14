Iran, Pakistan deepen economic ties with focus on mining sector cooperation

TEHRAN- In a significant step toward strengthening bilateral economic relations, senior officials from Iran and Pakistan convened to explore avenues for expanding cooperation in the mining sector. The meeting between Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), and Asad Ahmad, CEO of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation, marked another milestone in the two neighboring countries' ongoing efforts to deepen their trade and economic partnership.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed solutions for expanding trade and economic relations while examining existing capacities to develop cooperation in the mining sector. Dehghan Dehnavi held comprehensive talks with Ahmad regarding areas for expanding trade cooperation and creating new opportunities for economic interactions between the two countries. The discussions also covered existing capacities for developing trade exchanges and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the mining sector, with both parties exchanging views on potential collaborative frameworks.

The two sides called for expanding bilateral interactions and utilizing shared opportunities to develop trade relations between Iran and Pakistan. Dehghan Dehnavi, announcing the readiness of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran to support the expansion of trade cooperation with Pakistan, emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations across various trade areas. The CEO of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation welcomed the development of cooperation and the creation of new capacities for expanding trade interactions between the two countries.

This latest meeting builds upon a series of high-level engagements between the two nations aimed at transforming their longstanding neighborly relationship into a robust economic partnership. In early August, Iran and Pakistan took a significant step toward deepening economic ties by signing a memorandum of understanding to expand trade cooperation during the 10th session of the Joint Trade Committee held in Islamabad. Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to achieving the ambitious $10 billion target in bilateral trade and advancing toward a formal free trade agreement.

The final session of the committee was attended by Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, Seyyed Mohammad Atabak, and his Pakistani counterpart, Jam Kamal Khan. The MOU was signed following extensive deliberations covering a wide range of commercial cooperation areas, including joint border regions, maritime activities and shipping development, coordinated steps for a free trade agreement, establishment of joint free zones, and barter trade mechanisms.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Atabak described the negotiations as highly constructive, noting that Iran places no restrictions on increasing trade volume with Pakistan. "We call on the business communities of both countries to play their essential role in this direction," he stated, reinforcing Iran's principled policy of expanding cooperation with neighbors.

Dehghan Dehnavi, addressing a gathering of traders and economic activists from both countries, outlined Iran's strategic vision for bilateral trade relations. "One of the main priorities of Iran is the development of trade and economic relations with neighboring and aligned countries, which it pursues through a targeted program," he stated. "Pakistan, as a friendly neighboring country with good political and economic relations, holds great priority for Iran."

The TPO head highlighted Iran's unique position as a regional economic powerhouse, noting its population of approximately 90 million, exceptional energy resources, extensive mining and industrial capacities, technical and engineering services, and strategic geopolitical location with access to rail, road, and international maritime shipping networks. He pointed to Iran's numerous ports on the Caspian Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Indian Ocean—particularly Chabahar—as vital nodes connecting neighboring countries to each other and to other continents, expressing Iran's willingness to utilize the capacities of Karachi and Gwadar ports to expand international interactions.

The mining sector cooperation discussions represent a natural extension of these broader economic initiatives. Iran's extensive mining and industrial capacities, combined with Pakistan's growing mineral development sector, present significant opportunities for joint ventures and knowledge sharing. The emphasis on private sector engagement, as demonstrated through the cooperation memorandum signed between the Iran Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, further institutionalizes these collaborative efforts.

Dehghan Dehnavi noted that the volume of trade between Iran and Pakistan in 2025 stood at approximately $3 billion, with both countries targeting $10 billion by 2030. To achieve this goal, he emphasized the need for removing obstacles to trade development, including resolving transportation and customs problems, eliminating barriers related to financial transfers and banking matters, and strengthening border infrastructure.

The large Iranian trade delegation accompanying officials includes representatives from major Iranian companies in oil, gas, petrochemicals, food, agriculture, transportation, shipping, and knowledge-based products, all ready to negotiate and cooperate with Pakistani counterparts. With the recent MOU signed and implementation mechanisms being developed, both nations appear poised to translate their centuries-old brotherhood into tangible economic dividends benefiting the nearly 300 million people across their shared borders. The mining sector cooperation between the TPO and Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation stands as a promising component of this broader economic renaissance.