Ghalenoei targets improved Iran performance at AFC Asian Cup 2027

TEHRAN - Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei has expressed confidence that Team Melli will deliver a stronger performance at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, insisting that the national team are determined to improve on its showing at the previous edition in Qatar.

Iran have been drawn in Group C alongside China, Syria and Kyrgyzstan for the continental tournament, where they will aim to challenge for the title and bring joy to millions of supporters.

At the previous Asian Cup, held in Qatar, Iran reached the semi-finals but suffered a defeat against the host nation, missing out on a place in the final. Ghalenoei believes the experience gained from that campaign will help his players approach the next tournament with greater determination and improved quality.

“The national team will prepare for the Asian Cup with extra determination, and our performance in the tournament will be better than at the previous Asian Cup and the World Cup,” Ghalenoei said.

He added that the squad fully understands the responsibility that comes with representing Iran on one of Asia’s biggest football stages and is eager to begin the competition.

“Taking part in any competition, especially an international tournament involving the national team, means achieving success and bringing happiness to the people,” Ghalenoei said. “The same applies to this tournament. Everyone in the team is determined to perform better than we did last time.”

The Iranian coach also highlighted the special bond between the national team and their supporters, describing Team Melli as a team that belongs to the entire nation.

“The national team is the home of 90 million Iranians, and the prayers and support of the people will be with us,” he said.

Ghalenoei expressed his belief that Iran will show significant improvement at the 2027 Asian Cup compared with previous competitions.

With expectations high and the memory of the semi-final defeat still fresh, Iran will look to turn that disappointment into motivation as they pursue a stronger campaign and aim to compete among Asia’s elite once again.