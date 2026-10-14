Iran’s Mohammadi wins gold at 2026 U23 World Championships

TEHRAN – Abolfazl Mohammadi of Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2026 U23 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, currently taking place in Las Vegas, USA.

He defeated Armenian wrestler Martik Petrosyan 2-1 to win a gold at the 82kg weight class.

The bronze medal went to Georgia’s Tornike Mikeladze and Erlan Mars Uulu from Kyrgyzstan.

Also, Mohammad Kamali seized a bronze medal at the 67kg, and Mohammad Seydi Avendi claimed a bronze at 97kg.