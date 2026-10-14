Iran sets out defense modernization plans as officials stress deterrence and domestic arms productio

TEHRAN — Iran is seeking to accelerate the modernization of its armed forces, expand domestic weapons production and strengthen its defense-industrial infrastructure, according to plans presented by defense minister nominee Mehrdad Akhlaqi, as senior military officials stress the importance of deterrence and preparedness amid continued tensions with the United States and Israel.

Addressing the Iranian Parliament, Akhlaqi outlined six-month and 22-month implementation programs designed to build on existing defense initiatives while adapting them to changing technological and operational requirements. His priorities include expanding the production and supply of military equipment, upgrading advanced weapons systems, developing missile and air defense capabilities, and reinforcing cyber infrastructure.

The proposed agenda places particular emphasis on domestic scientific and industrial capacity, with greater participation by private companies and knowledge-based firms expected to help accelerate research, improve production capabilities and meet the Armed Forces’ requirements.

The plans come as senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) have reiterated their emphasis on indigenous defense capabilities, describing sustained weapons production and technological development as essential to military preparedness and deterrence.

In a separate meeting with Akhlaqi, IRGC Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi stressed the strategic importance of maintaining Iran’s defense production chains and expanding cooperation between the Armed Forces’ operational and industrial sectors.

Together, the statements outline a defense agenda centered on technological development, domestic manufacturing, and military readiness, while reflecting Tehran’s stated position that its capabilities are intended to deter aggression and enable a forceful response to any renewed attack.

A timetable for military modernization

Presenting his plans to parliament, Akhlaqi said the Defense Ministry would continue existing programs with appropriate revisions while introducing six-month and 22-month implementation frameworks to advance its objectives.

He identified the production and supply of weapons required by the Armed Forces as a central priority, emphasizing the need to mobilize the country’s industrial, scientific and technological resources.

The nominee also highlighted targeted research projects capable of producing practical results in the near term. He said cooperation with domestic industries, private-sector companies and knowledge-based firms could accelerate technological development, increase production capacity and improve the military’s ability to respond to operational requirements.

Maintaining combat readiness, Akhlaqi said, would require the continuous upgrading of advanced weapons and equipment, the expansion of intelligent systems and investment in emerging fields of warfare.

He called for defense planning and force architecture to evolve alongside technological advances and regular assessments of operational needs. The broader objective, according to his presentation, is to align military requirements with the country’s scientific and industrial capabilities while improving the efficiency of defense-related investment.

Missile capabilities are another priority. Akhlaqi said Iran’s missile capacity should be strengthened in line with the level of regional threats.

His proposed program also includes strengthening air defense, developing ground combat capabilities, pursuing the development of a heavy multirole fighter aircraft and reinforcing cyber infrastructure.

The nominee called for the reconstruction and modernization of defense facilities and infrastructure, stressing that commanders’ assessments should be consolidated to establish priorities and guide the allocation of resources.

IRGC head stresses domestic production and industrial coordination

In a meeting with Akhlaqi, IRGC Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi emphasized the contribution of specialists and employees in Iran’s defense industries during ‘the US-Israeli wars of aggression.’

Vahidi said domestic knowledge, the determination of technical specialists and the continuity of defense equipment production were essential to maintaining the Armed Forces’ readiness and countering potential threats.

He called for the fuller use of national scientific and industrial capabilities, arguing that closer coordination between operational units and defense manufacturers could strengthen military preparedness and deterrence.

Vahidi also stressed the need to develop strategic technologies, reinforce production infrastructure and mobilize domestic expertise to address both current and future defense requirements.

Akhlaqi, for his part, said the Defense Ministry was prepared to prioritize support for the Armed Forces while ensuring the continuity of production chains and advancing technological development, particularly in strategic weaponry.

He also highlighted the potential for expanded cooperation between the ministry’s industrial sectors and corresponding IRGC divisions in the design, manufacture, supply, and maintenance of military equipment.

IRGC Navy commander issues warning over Strait of Hormuz

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei, in his first televised interview, challenged US forces to approach the waterway if Washington believed the strait was open and secure.

“If the Americans think the Strait of Hormuz is open, let them come closer. We are impatient to sink American warships,” Ozmaei said.

He stated that a US warship worth $13 billion had been rendered ineffective and had moved approximately 700 kilometers away from the strait because it did not dare approach the waterway.

“We are waiting for US warships to approach the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz so we can sink them. We are counting down every moment until this happens,” he added.

Ozmaei also accused the United States and its regional partners of imposing a media blackout to prevent international audiences from learning about vessels penalized for violating rules governing passage through the strait.

He said the IRGC Navy had released footage of two incidents involving vessels that had violated the rules and faced consequences.

IRGC spokesman says Iran has acquired more advanced weapons

IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi has separately said Iran has acquired substantially more advanced weapons since the 40-day war of aggression imposed by the United States and Israel, arguing that the country’s military capabilities have continued to develop since the conflict.

Mohebbi described a renewed US attack as an illogical course of action but said the possibility could not be ruled out. He suggested that the Trump administration might seek a military or political achievement ahead of the US midterm elections.

He warned that Iran was prepared to respond forcefully to any renewed aggression.

“This time, the consequences for the US will be far more painful,” Mohebbi said.

According to the IRGC spokesperson, Iran relied mainly on older-generation weapons during the 40-day conflict but has since gained access to considerably more advanced weaponry.

Mohebbi also criticized US media coverage of foreign military campaigns, arguing that mainstream outlets were concealing the realities and consequences of military aggression from the American public.

He rejected allegations by US officials that divisions within Iran’s leadership were undermining coordination among the country’s authorities. Describing those allegations as “completely false,” he said they were intended to justify Washington’s failures during the war.

The spokesperson’s remarks reinforce the message conveyed by Akhlaqi’s proposed plans: that military modernization and the development of domestic weapons production remain central priorities following the conflict.

A World War, in the view of the global public

Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, deputy for political affairs of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), also underscored the full combat readiness of the Iranian Armed Forces to counter potential threats, saying any miscalculation by the enemy will prompt a crushing response.

Speaking at the Administrative Council of the northern province of Golestan on Wednesday, General Javani addressed the regional and global consequences of the US-Israeli aggression, stating that the war imposed on Iran is not labeled a world war, but global public opinion considers it one.

He explained that the US-Israeli war on Iran had the same nature and characteristics as World Wars I and II, which impacted the global order, the geometry of power, and the shifting power equation—creating new realities.

Referring to Iran's evolving capabilities, he said new technologies, weaponry, and equipment have bolstered the country's defense—a reason the US was forced to move its aircraft carriers some 700 to 800 kilometers away. "Today, the Persian Gulf region—which previously hosted over 100 military vessels and warships—is free of foreign military forces."

Iran will dictate terms for ending the war

The advisor to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif, has also argued that Iran’s geopolitical position and military response would ultimately compel the United States to accept conditions set by the Islamic Republic to end the war.

Speaking in Mashhad on Wednesday in a book unveiling ceremony in Razavi Khorasan Province, Sharif said there was no prospect of a US victory in a war against Iran.

He praised the performance of the Iranian Armed Forces in confronting US-Israeli aggression and said Washington had mobilized its regional and European resources to weaken the Islamic Republic.

According to Sharif, those efforts had failed to achieve their objectives.

He also argued that the United States and Israel had miscalculated the consequences of targeting Iran’s senior leadership and military commanders, believing that such actions could bring about the collapse of the Islamic Republic or overturn the Islamic Revolution, which is approaching its 48th anniversary.

Sharif said the two countries had assumed direct responsibility for the confrontation after their regional allies proved unable to carry out the objectives expected of them. He portrayed Iran’s response as a demonstration of the country’s strategic resilience and its ability to challenge a militarily superior adversary.

The IRGC adviser further stated that Iran’s defense operations had neutralized US capabilities at 17 bases surrounding the country, and the outcome was one that Washington had not anticipated.

