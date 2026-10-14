Terrorists assassinate female Basij commander in southeastern Iran

TEHRAN – A female Basij commander has been assassinated by terrorists in Mehrestan County in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, in the second targeted killing of a female security official in the province in less than a week.

Afsaneh Aghila, commander of the women's Basij district in Mehrestan, was shot dead in front of her home and before the eyes of her children, according to reports.

In a separate incident, First Sergeant Mohsen Shahriari was martyred during an engagement with a terrorist group while defending security in the region.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Eshaghi, police commander of Sistan and Baluchestan, offered condolences over the martyrdom of the two security defenders.

In a message, he said the oppressed martyrdom of the faithful, brave and striving lady, Afsaneh Aghila, and of First Sergeant Mohsen Shahriari in confrontation with mercenary elements of Takfiri groups, caused deep sorrow and grief.

"Martyr Afsaneh Aghila, a lady of faith, courage and sacrifice, and Martyr Mohsen Shahriari, a devoted soldier of security, with their pure blood wrote a lasting testament of loyalty to sacred ideals and defense of the people of this land," the message read.

Eshaghi condemned the terrorist act and congratulated and condoled with their comrades, the people of Mehrestan, and the Basij community of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The governor of Zahedan, in a separate message, also condoled the martyrdom of the security defenders, describing attacks on women as contrary to Islamic culture and praising the sacrifices of the armed forces.

On Friday, October 9, Nosrat Eftekhari, the cultural and social deputy of the Sistan and Baluchestan police and a senior female officer in the province, was also assassinated and martyred for the region's security.

