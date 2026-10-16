‘CBI’s response to sanctions is to curb inflation acceleration, strengthen economic resilience’

TEHRAN- The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said: Our policy response to sanctions is curbing inflation acceleration and strengthening economic resilience, and taking into account available foreign currency reserves.

According to IRNA from the Central Bank, Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank, at a gathering of central bank governors of Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia (MCI) countries in Bangkok, explained the Central Bank’s monetary policy under conditions of war, sanctions, and restrictions on transferring financial resources.

He added: Our policy response often consists of quantitative restrictions on banks’ balance sheet growth, measures to strengthen asset quality and the financial health of banks, and allocation of reserves through open market operations, credit lines, and financing supply chain instruments aimed at boosting production.

Hemmati noted: In the foreign currency sector, our priority is supplying the people’s basic and essential goods.

Meanwhile, Seyed Ali Madanizadeh, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, attended the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Bangkok, Thailand.

The meeting is being held from October 12 to 18, 2026, with the participation of economic and financial officials of member countries.

Examining solutions for developing economic and financial cooperation, following up on issues of interest to the Islamic Republic of Iran in interaction with international financial institutions, and exchanging views on solutions to strengthen sustainable economic growth and increase the resilience of the global economy are among the areas of focus during this trip.

During this trip, while participating in meetings related to the summit, our Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance has on his agenda plans for dialogue and consultations with officials of international financial institutions and economic officials of other countries.

MA