Iranian, Iraqi central bank governors discuss expansion of banking cooperation

TEHRAN- On the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, met and held talks with Nizar Nasser Hussein, Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq.

According to an IRNA report from the Central Bank, this meeting, held in a constructive atmosphere, saw the two sides exchange views on ways to develop and consolidate bilateral relations.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, in this meeting, referring to the deep historical, economic, and political commonalities between Iran and Iraq, emphasized the necessity of strengthening joint monetary and banking cooperation between the two countries.

He also announced the readiness of the banking system of the Islamic Republic of Iran to transfer experiences in banking areas.

As stated by the head of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, there is capacity for Iran-Iraq trade to reach $20 billion, and by resolving some domestic and foreign obstacles, this goal can be achieved.

Stating that the goal of increasing Iran-Iraq trade to $20 billion is not just a slogan, Yahya Al-e Es'haq said: "This figure is proposed based on experience and understanding gained from years of activity and examination of the economic relations between the two countries, and I believe that if we resolve some domestic issues and foreign obstacles, it is possible to achieve $20 billion in trade between Iran and Iraq."

EF/MA