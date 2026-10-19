IRGC Spokesman: US Cannot Achieve Its Goals Through War
October 19, 2026 - 15:33
Iran's missile and drone capabilities have increased by at least 50% since the start of the war, and the country has weapons it has yet to deploy, IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi told the Tehran Times in an exclusive interview. Warning that any renewed US military action would trigger a more severe Iranian response and deepen regional and global energy challenges, Mohebbi said Washington had failed to achieve its objectives through military pressure.
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