Economy minister stresses accelerating finalization of projects supported by Islamic Development Ban

TEHRAN- The Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance emphasized the necessity of accelerating the finalization of approved projects, removing implementation obstacles, and using the Islamic Development Bank’s financing capacities to complete the country’s priority projects.

Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Bangkok, in a meeting with Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank, added: “In this meeting, we exchanged views on the implementation process of projects supported by this bank and ways to strengthen financial and development cooperation.”

The Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance stated: “Following up on approved projects and removing obstacles to their implementation, especially in the environmental, urban wastewater, and educational infrastructure development sectors, were among the main axes of these negotiations.”

According to the report, the issue of extending the credit validity and re-approving some priority projects whose assessment stages had already been carried out was examined, and both sides emphasized the need to pursue the use of the remaining projected credits to complete projects under implementation.

Strengthening banking coordination, finalizing payments related to installments, and facilitating the repayment process of financial obligations were among other issues raised at this meeting; issues whose follow-up can help prevent interruptions in project implementation and ensure the continuation of joint cooperation.

In this meeting, emphasis was placed on continuing expert consultations, removing existing obstacles, and focusing on completing semi-finished projects with the aim of making more effective use of cooperation capacities with the Islamic Development Bank.

In mid-June, the Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and Head of the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran, as the alternate member of the Board of Executive Directors of the Islamic Development Bank, met and held talks with Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, the President of the Islamic Development Bank.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 51st Annual Meeting of the Board of Executive Directors of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Mehdi Heydari, Head of the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran in this meeting, while once again congratulating Mr. Al-Jasser on his election and appointment as President of the Islamic Development Bank, emphasized the continued support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Bank and declared his country's expectations from the Islamic Development Bank to maintain and enhance interactions with Iran as a major shareholder.

Appreciating the Islamic Development Bank for its cooperation in financing the country's projects, he pointed to the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Bank and its economic capacities for implementing various projects, and added that removing existing obstacles and challenges for advancing and increasing financial cooperation between the two sides is on the agenda as one of the main programs of the Investment Organization.

Heydari announced: A specific plan has been initiated to resolve financial issues between the two sides. Currently, part of the commitments has been fulfilled, and other commitments will be implemented within a short period of time.

He emphasized: In order to accelerate processes, it is necessary, within the framework of coordinated joint action, while fulfilling existing commitments, to also define a joint program for financing the introduced and finalized projects of our country.

In this meeting, a list of priority projects was presented to the President of the Islamic Development Bank, and the issue of capacity building and training, as well as holding bilateral or multilateral workshops focused on the Islamic Development Bank, was also emphasized.

Mohammed Al-Jasser, while welcoming the presence of the Iranian delegation at the meeting, emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the major shareholders and reliable partners of the Islamic Development Bank, and in the new circumstances that have emerged, suitable capacity and opportunity will be provided for further cooperation.

He added: The role and position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region is important, and the implementation of development projects in this country will not only help its economy but will also boost the regional economy and further progress of neighboring countries.

The President of the Islamic Development Bank, referring to the issues, requests, and proposals raised, expressed hope that we will soon witness the further expansion of cooperation between the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The 51st Annual Meeting of the Board of Executive Directors of the Islamic Development Bank, under the slogan "Regional Convergence for Sustainable Prosperity," was held from June 16 to 19, 2026 in Baku.

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is a multilateral development bank established in 1974 and headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It began operations in October 1975 with a mandate to foster economic development and social progress in its member countries and Muslim communities worldwide, in accordance with the principles of Shariah (Islamic law). The Bank has 57 member countries across the West Asia, Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America, with membership open to states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

MA