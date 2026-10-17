Lavrov to visit Tehran on Monday for talks with Araghchi

TEHRAN — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Tehran on Monday for talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has announced.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Zakharova said the talks would cover a broad range of international and regional issues, with particular attention to developments surrounding Iran and Moscow’s efforts to help ease tensions.

She said the current tensions affecting Russia’s friendly countries in West Asia stem from actions by the United States and Israel.

Zakharova added that the meeting would focus on implementing agreements reached during recent high-level contacts between Iranian and Russian officials, as well as identifying practical steps to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The talks will also address the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Tehran and Moscow, which provides a framework for expanding cooperation between the two countries across a range of fields.