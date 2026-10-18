Exhibition of Farshchian’s works underway in Paris

TEHRAN - An exhibition of images of selected miniature paintings by the late master Mahmoud Farshchian opened on Friday at the Cultural Attaché Office of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Paris and will run for a week.

It is the fourth and final cultural-artistic event planned by the Iranian embassy as part of the weekly cultural activities for the month of October, ILNA reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by a group of Iranian and international enthusiasts of Iranian art and cultural heritage, as well as the Ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran to France and to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

During the opening day, the historical styles and periods of Iranian miniature art and its great masters were introduced and explained. Additionally, a clip was screened introducing Farshchian’s works, his outstanding artistic characteristics, his widespread fame among Iranians and non-Iranians worldwide, and his unprecedented successes in international circles.

Born in 1930 in Isfahan, Mahmoud Farshchian was celebrated as one of the most prominent figures in contemporary Iranian art, known for his exquisite works inspired by Persian literature and religious texts.

His work is renowned for its intricate craftsmanship, blending traditional Persian miniature techniques with innovative elements that breathe new life into classical themes. His art vividly captures the soul of Persian poetry, religious stories, and spiritual symbolism, creating compositions that are both visually stunning and deeply meaningful. His mastery lies in the delicate balance of tradition and innovation—crafting vibrant, flowing lines, circular motifs, and dynamic colors that evoke emotion and transcend cultural boundaries.

Throughout his illustrious career, Farshchian’s artworks have traveled the globe, exhibited in prestigious cities such as Paris, New York, Chicago, and Tokyo. Many of his pieces have been gifted by Iranian officials as symbols of Iran’s rich cultural heritage. His contributions earned him numerous accolades, reaffirming his status as a national treasure.

With intricate details, dynamic compositions, and a masterful use of color and symbolism, he transforms the canvas into a sacred space where grief and hope intertwine. These paintings not only preserve the historical memory of Karbala but also evoke timeless lessons of faith, justice, and resistance against oppression.

Farshchian’s influence extended beyond his brush. He served as a professor and director at the University of Tehran’s Faculty of Fine Arts, shaping generations of artists who continue to carry forward his artistic vision.

Despite his international recognition, Farshchian remained rooted in his Iranian identity. His art drew inspiration from Persian poetry, the Quran, and sacred texts of Christianity and Judaism, creating a universal language of spiritual artistry. His ability to fuse tradition with modernity has earned him worldwide admiration, with scholars like Umberto Baldini, an Italian art historian, describing him as a “phenomenon and a pivotal point in Iranian art.”

He significantly contributed to promoting Iranian art internationally, often invited to speak at universities and cultural institutions worldwide. Several books and scholarly articles have been published about his works, cementing his legacy as a master artist.

His name has been registered on Britain’s list of 2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 21st century, and collectors feel it is a great honor to possess one of his creations.

The previous exhibitions held at the site of the Iranian embassy in Paris included: “Ancient Iran: History and Civilization,” “Today’s Iran: Art, Culture, and Innovation,” and the painting exhibition “Windswept Dreams,” dedicated to commemorating the memory of the children of the Shajareh Tayebeh school in Minab and other martyred children who fell victim to the recent US aggression against Iran.

This series of exhibitions aims to introduce various aspects of Iran’s culture, art, history, and civilization to audiences, while providing an opportunity to develop and deepen dialogue, mutual understanding, and appreciation between the two nations and cultures.

SS/SAB

