TEHRAN - In 1837, Danish author Hans Christian Andersen published The Emperor’s New Clothes, the story of a vain ruler deceived into believing he was wearing magnificent garments invisible to fools and those unfit for office. His ministers praised what did not exist, and the public followed, until a child finally cried out: “But he hasn't got anything on!”

Nearly two centuries later, Washington appears to be staging its own version of Andersen’s famous procession. Donald Trump continues to parade American power before the world, surrounded by officials applauding his decisions, even as the economic, military and political consequences of his confrontation with Iran expose a far less flattering reality.

Andersen’s emperor was not ruined by deception alone, but by the cowardice of those who knew the truth and chose to protect his pride.

Washington’s problem today looks remarkably similar. That child’s voice is the only honest sound in West Asia today. It rises from the ruins of Gaza, from the bombed suburbs of Beirut, from the defiant streets of Tehran, screams from the Minab school, from the mountains of Yemen. It says what the courtiers of Washington and Tel Aviv dare not: the American empire is naked. Its clothes are the fiction of victory. Its tailors are the lobbyists and generals who stitch wars from other people’s children. And the emperor, draped in the tattered myth of moral authority, continues his procession while his own people shiver.

Look at the latest spectacle. Donald Trump, the self-described master dealmaker, has announced that Russia will sell diesel to the United States. The Treasury has quietly eased sanctions on Russian fuel. The first tranche, he boasts, will flow immediately. But the arithmetic exposes the absurdity. America burns through millions of barrels of diesel every single day. The entire shipment would last barely a week.

Then the crisis returns the same crisis that has forced farmers to pay much more for fuel, that has parked truckers at the roadside, that has sent the price of bread and medicine climbing for working families. This is not a triumph. It is a beggar’s bowl extended to Moscow. The nation that spent years demonizing Russia now pleads with it for the fuel to keep its own economy breathing. The emperor has nothing on.

And while Trump parades his diesel-stained rags, the Pentagon buries its dead in fine print. The official count of American troops killed in the war with Iran has been revised upward again. Twenty-one dead. Eight hundred and sixty-five wounded. But the Washington Post reported months ago that the true toll was higher, that the military was hiding casualties from the public. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called that report “a complete lie.” Now the Pentagon has confirmed the very numbers it denied. The dead were real. The lie was his. This is the architecture of empire: it lies to the world, and then it lies to itself.

The lesson of the naked king is not merely that power deceives. It is that those who serve power will applaud the deception until their hands ache. In America today, the children are being silenced. Journalists are threatened. Whistleblowers are prosecuted. The wounded are hidden in statistics. The dead are erased from databases. The empire cannot bear the sight of its own reflection, because the reflection shows a hollow giant, bloated on bombs, starving for fuel, trembling before the very nations it swore to destroy.

The rot reaches the highest office. Speculation about Trump’s mental fitness once the stuff of late-night comedy has moved into the mainstream. Former allies, retired generals, even members of his own party whisper about frontotemporal dementia, a disease that erodes judgement, empathy, and impulse control. Psychologists warn of accelerating decline. The man who threatened to annihilate Iranian civilization in a late-night social media post is not the same man who occupied the Oval Office a month earlier. His former communications director Anthony Scaramucci called him “genuinely unwell.” This is not partisan malice. It is observation born of horror. A man with his finger on the nuclear trigger is unraveling before our eyes, and the world watches with dread.

Yet the psychological diagnosis, however troubling, obscures a deeper truth. Trump is not an aberration. He is the logical endpoint of a system that has spent decades convincing itself of its own virtue while committing atrocities across the Muslim world and others. The war with Iran was not his alone. It was planned years before, when Israel was moved from European Command to Central Command in January 2021—a bureaucratic shift designed to operationalize the Abraham Accords and align the region against the Islamic Republic. The October 7th incident provided the pretext. The slaughter in Gaza became the justification.

The bombing of Iran became the consequence. Trump is merely the latest actor in a tragedy scripted by the think tanks of Washington and the lobbyists of Tel Aviv.

Iran stands in the way. It always has. As long as Tehran refuses to kneel, the Zionist project cannot complete its map. As long as Hezbollah defends Lebanon, as long as Ansarallah defends Yemen, as long as the resistance axis breathes, the empire cannot declare its victory. So the bombs fall. So the sanctions tighten. So the lies multiply. But the child keeps crying out. The crowd keeps thinning. The parade keeps marching, but the truth is marching faster.

The emperor has no clothes. No diesel deal can dress up a failing strategy. No revised casualty figures can bury the human cost of his wars. And no amount of military power can restore the moral authority Washington has squandered. Trump may continue his procession, surrounded by generals, lobbyists, and obedient courtiers who applaud every disaster as a victory. But Andersen’s emperor had one advantage: his nakedness was merely embarrassing. Trump’s delusions carry consequences for millions.

The tragedy is no longer that the emperor refuses to see the truth. It is that those around him can see it perfectly well and still insist that he looks magnificent.