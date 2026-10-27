Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Saudi Arabia postponed

TEHRAN - The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has officially announced the postponement of the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, originally scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in December 2026.

According to the new schedule, the Games will be held from March 28 to April 8, 2027. The decision was made following consultations between the OCA, the Local Organizing Committee, national Olympic committees, and other relevant stakeholders.

Organizers explained that the postponement was necessary to address logistical and operational requirements, improve coordination, and ensure the widest possible participation of Asian countries.

Despite the change, Saudi Arabian officials emphasized that preparations remain on track and that the country is fully committed to delivering a successful international sporting event.

More than 4,500 athletes representing over 45 National Olympic Committees are expected to participate in the competition.

The Games represent an important milestone for Saudi Arabia, marking the country’s first opportunity to host a multi-sport event under the Olympic Council of Asia.

The postponement also provides additional time for participating nations to finalize their preparations and logistical arrangements.

Organizers remain confident that the rescheduled event will strengthen sporting cooperation across Asia and contribute to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives.