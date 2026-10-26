Iranian delegation attends opening of BRICS parliamentary forum in India

TEHRAN – An Iranian parliamentary delegation attended the opening ceremony of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi on Monday, October 26, as lawmakers prepared to engage with their counterparts from member countries on people-centered development and the evolving international order.

The delegation comprises Ahmad Naderi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board; Abbas Moqtadaei, head of the Iran-India Parliamentary Friendship Group; and Ali Haddadi, deputy head of the group.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaker of the Iranian Parliament, had been scheduled to lead the delegation but decided not to travel to New Delhi.

The forum, being held on October 26–27, is convened under the theme “Fostering Parliaments for People-Centric Development.” The Iranian delegation is participating under the slogan “Iranian Strength, a New International Order, and Countering Unilateralism.”

Talks with India’s parliamentary leadership

Ahead of the forum’s opening, the Iranian lawmakers met with Om Birla, speaker of India’s Lok Sabha, on Monday morning, according to a report by the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views ahead of the parliamentary gathering.

The delegation arrived in the Indian capital on Sunday evening and was welcomed by Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali and Indian parliamentarians Ghulam Ali Khatana and Yusuf Pathan.

The delegation is also scheduled to hold meetings with other parliamentary delegations attending the event.

Parliamentary cooperation within BRICS

The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum brings together lawmakers from member countries to discuss the role of parliaments in advancing inclusive, people-centered development and strengthening parliamentary cooperation.

For Iran, participation in the forum also provides an opportunity to promote a more balanced international order and oppose unilateralism, in line with the slogan adopted by its delegation.

BRICS comprises 11 members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.