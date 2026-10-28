Dadgar elected president of Iran’s Shooting Federation

TEHRAN – Ali Dadgar has been elected president of Iran’s Shooting Federation after securing a majority of votes in the federation’s electoral assembly.

The election was held under the chairmanship of Mohammadshervin Asbaghian, Deputy Minister of Sports and Youth for Championship and Professional Sports Development.

Dadgar was elected as the federation’s new president after receiving 26 votes from the 51 members of the assembly.

Six candidates had initially been approved to contest the election: Ebrahim Barkhordari, Ali Dadgar, Hossein Zakizadeh, Salar Mohammadnia, Abbas Mohammadipour, and Masoud Nosrati Qazvininejad.

However, Barkhordari, Mohammadnia, and Nosrati Qazvininejad withdrew their candidacies before the voting began, leaving Dadgar, Zakizadeh, and Mohammadipour to compete for the presidency.

In the first round of voting, Dadgar received 25 votes, followed by Zakizadeh with 19 and Mohammadipour with five. One ballot was declared invalid.

As no candidate secured an absolute majority in the first round, the election proceeded to a runoff between Dadgar and Zakizadeh.

In the second round, Dadgar narrowly defeated Zakizadeh by 26 votes to 25, securing the presidency of Iran’s Shooting Federation for the next four years.

Dadgar has previously served as president of the federation.