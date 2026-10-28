Hoorakhsh Studios to produce “Shahnameh” animated series

TEHRAN – Production of the animated series “Shahnameh,” directed and produced by Ashkan Rahgozar, has commenced at Hoorakhsh Studios, utilizing artificial intelligence and 2D animation techniques.

Following his feature-length animated film “The Last Fiction” and the writing and production of seven graphic novels based on the stories of the “Shahnameh,” Ashkan Rahgozar has once again turned to this epic work by Ferdowsi, ILNA reported.

Aiming to adapt all the stories of Ferdowsi’s “Shahnameh” from beginning to end, the series is scheduled to be produced and broadcast simultaneously over a span of approximately ten years.

The animated series “Shahnameh” will be produced in both Persian and English, with international streaming platforms in mind.

Each season will consist of 8 to 12 episodes, with each episode estimated to run between 15 and 20 minutes.

The first season of the series, titled “The First King,” narrates the reign of Keyumars, a legendary figure from Iranian mythical history, appearing in both the Avesta and the “Shahnameh”.

“Shahnameh” is Hoorakhsh Studio’s first major, independent animated series. The studio’s portfolio includes two feature-length animated films, over 11 short animations, more than 10 music videos, the publication of 11 graphic novels, and the design and development of five video games.

The “Shahnameh” (Book of Kings) is a long epic poem written by the Persian poet Ferdowsi between c. 977 and 1010 CE and is the national epic of Greater Iran. Consisting of some 50,000 distichs or couplets (two-line verses), the “Shahnameh” is one of the world's longest epic poems, and the longest epic poem created by a single author.

It tells of the mainly mythical but, to some extent, historical past of Iran from the creation of the world until the Muslim conquest in the seventh century. Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and the greater region influenced by Persian culture such as Armenia, Dagestan, Georgia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan celebrate this national epic. It took Ferdowsi 33 years to complete the Shahnameh in its entirety.

The work is of central importance in Persian culture and the Persian language. It is regarded as a literary masterpiece and is the definitive work of the ethno-national cultural identity of Iran.

Ferdowsi (940 – 1025) is celebrated as one of the most influential figures of Persian literature and one of the greatest in the history of literature.

SS/SAB