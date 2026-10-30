Iran’s nuclear doctrine debate reflects national demand for stronger deterrence

TEHRAN — Tehran’s interim Friday prayer leader, Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari, has described calls to review Iran’s nuclear doctrine as a growing national demand rooted in the Iranian people’s experience of Western conduct, heightened security concerns and the need to strengthen the country’s deterrence capabilities.

Addressing worshippers during Friday prayers in the Iranian capital on October 30, Haj Ali Akbari said the debate over a possible revision of the country’s nuclear doctrine should not be dismissed as an emotional reaction or attributed to a particular political faction. Rather, he argued, it reflects a broader public reassessment of the security requirements facing Iran following years of confrontation, unfulfilled commitments and hostile actions by its adversaries.

His remarks come amid renewed public discussion in Iran about the country’s nuclear policy and the relationship between its established positions, national security requirements and the evolving regional and international environment.

A debate shaped by security concerns

Haj Ali Akbari said Iran’s adversaries had crossed the nation’s red lines, pointing to the assassination of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and 'repeated failures' to honor commitments and agreements.

He argued that the Iranian people’s accumulated experience had prompted a more considered debate about the country’s deterrence requirements, including whether its nuclear doctrine should be reviewed in light of the security challenges it faces.

According to the cleric, the proposal is rooted in the Iranian nation’s right to live in dignity and security. He stressed that the discussion should be understood as a matter of national concern rather than an initiative belonging to any single political group or current.

Haj Ali Akbari also said that some people had reacted angrily to the proposal but maintained that the public discussion surrounding it reflected a broader demand that policymakers should examine seriously.

Citing previous surveys, he said more than 70 percent of respondents in some polls had supported reviewing Iran’s nuclear doctrine.

He added that calls for reconsideration had subsequently emerged from a range of social and professional groups, including university students, school students, academics, intellectuals and professional associations.

The cleric urged universities, researchers, security specialists and other experts to contribute to the debate by conducting substantive studies and developing policy proposals. He also called on the relevant authorities to undertake further assessments, with the aim of submitting the resulting recommendations to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

He emphasized that the final decision rested with the Leader and said that any decision he made would be followed.

Negotiations and the question of vigilance

Alongside the nuclear doctrine debate, Haj Ali Akbari cautioned against interpreting US calls for negotiations, diplomatic correspondence, or the involvement of intermediaries as grounds for relaxing Iran’s vigilance.

Drawing on Iran’s experience of dealings with Washington, he argued that diplomatic overtures should be assessed in the context of the other side’s conduct and actions, rather than its statements alone.

He warned that, in some circumstances, US messages and proposals for negotiations could coincide with more serious threats than those conveyed through explicit declarations of hostility. His remarks underscored the importance of maintaining vigilance while assessing diplomatic initiatives.

The comments reflect a central concern in Iranian political and security discourse: that diplomatic engagement must be evaluated alongside practical guarantees, respect for commitments, and the broader security environment.

For Tehran, the question is not simply whether negotiations are proposed, but whether the process can produce credible and lasting commitments while safeguarding Iran’s national interests.

From public debate to policy assessment

Haj Ali Akbari’s remarks place the nuclear doctrine debate within a wider discussion about deterrence, national sovereignty and the country's response to changing security conditions.

By calling for contributions from universities, professional bodies and relevant specialists, he presented the issue as one requiring sustained examination rather than a decision driven by immediate political pressures.

The distinction is significant: a public demand for a review does not, in itself, constitute a formal change in national policy. Any revision would require consideration by the competent authorities and a decision through the country's established institutional framework.

Iran's nuclear policy has long been a subject of international debate, particularly in relation to its stated position against nuclear weapons, its nuclear program and the country's security concerns. A discussion about revising the doctrine therefore raises questions that extend beyond technical nuclear policy to include deterrence, strategic calculations and the country's assessment of the international environment.

Haj Ali Akbari called for the debate to be informed by expert analysis and national considerations, while reaffirming that the Leader would make the final decision.

His remarks signal that calls for a reassessment of Iran's nuclear doctrine have become an issue of public and political discussion, with supporters framing the debate around national security, deterrence and the lessons drawn from past confrontations. Whether that discussion results in any change in policy remains a matter for the country's competent decision-making authorities.