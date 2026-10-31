Reconstruction of residential units damaged in war to be finished in 1 month

TEHRAN- The head of the Islamic Revolution Housing Foundation, Manouchehr Khajeh Dalouei, said reconstruction of residential units damaged in the 12-day imposed war has been completed, while repairs and rebuilding of units damaged in the 40-day war have passed 92 percent physical progress and should finish within one month.

In the 12-day war, the foundation oversaw reconstruction of 3,300 residential units nationwide, completed in Azar (November) last year. For the 40-day war, more than 140,000 assessments were conducted across 407 cities and villages, with repair and reconstruction beginning immediately alongside the assessments.

A total of 101,000 residential and commercial units in cities under the foundation’s responsibility were damaged by enemy military aggression. Of these, 1,400 required complete rebuilding; the rest received Type 1, 2, or 3 repairs depending on the damage. As of this week, repairs on 93,000 of the 101,000 units have been completed, and the foundation hopes to finish all 40-day war repair and reconstruction work within the next month, with an exact timetable to be announced.

Of the 1,400 units needing full reconstruction, work is underway on 700, with applicants entering construction after receiving permits and debris removal carried out by the foundation. Some applicants previously had two-story homes and now seek permits for four-story buildings; others have requested relocation, though such cases are few. About 20 fully rebuilt units were handed over last week. The original target for completing the project was the end of 1406, but completion is expected earlier.

In Tehran, statistics show 3,500 buildings were damaged, though property use and value differ from other areas; Tehran Municipality is the responsible authority.

EF/MA