Former Iran midfielder Alidoosti passes away

TEHRAN - Hamid Alidoosti, a former Iranian international footballer, has passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday after battling cancer in recent months.

Alidoosti spent most of his playing career at Tehran-based club Homa before moving to Germany to join FSV Salmrohr, gaining experience in European football. He also represented Daraei, Keshavarz and Saipa during his career.

At international level, he represented Iran national football team between 1977 and 1986, making 27 appearances and scoring 15 goals for the national team.

Following his retirement from playing, Alidoosti continued his involvement in football as a coach. He managed several clubs, including Paykan, Saipa, Homa and Tractor, and also coached Iran's youth and U17 national teams.

Tehran Times extends its deepest condolences to Alidoosti's family and the Iranian football community on his passing.