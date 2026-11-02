Vafaei beats Selby at 2026 International Championship

TEHRAN - Hossein Vafaei knocked out Mark Selby at the 2026 International Championship on Monday.

First, the Iranian snooker player swept Stuart Carrington aside 6–0. Then came an even bigger test: Mark Selby, one of snooker’s toughest competitors. Vafaei produced a commanding performance, winning 6–2 and sending a message to the field.

On Tuesday, the Iranian will face China’s Si Jiahui in the next round, where another demanding challenge awaits.

The 2026 International Championship is a professional snooker tournament that is taking place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7 at the South New City National Fitness Center (SNCNFC) in Nanjing, China.

Qualifiers took place from Sept. 17 to 19 at the Leicester Arena in Leicester, England.

Wu Yize is the defending champion, having defeated John Higgins 10–6 in the 2025 final.