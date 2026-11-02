Iran’s export to Turkey rises 59% in H1

TEHRAN- Director General of the West Asia and Africa Office of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, while describing Iran’s trade trend with some West Asian countries as positive, announced a 59 percent growth in Iran’s exports to Turkey in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 21), compared with the same period last year.

According to a report by the Public Relations Office of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, Abdolamir Rabihavi, referring to the impact of regional conditions and recent developments on the country’s foreign trade, said: “Despite the conditions prevailing in the West Asia region, Iran’s trade trend with some countries in this area, including Turkey, has remained positive, and this trend is evident in the export statistics for the first half of the current year.”

He said regarding the trade trend between Iran and Turkey: “In the first six months of 1405, compared with the same period in 1404, Iran’s exports to Turkey experienced a 59 percent growth, rising from $2 billion and $756 million to $4 billion and $373 million.”

He further referred to developments in trade routes and the country’s borders and stated: “In recent months, despite some problems on the southern water routes of the country, part of the restrictions on land routes have been removed, and the possibility of greater use of the capacity of land borders has been provided.”

Rabihavi expressed hope that if the positive trend of exports to regional countries continues in the second half of the year, Iran will see further growth in trade with countries in this area.

EF/MA