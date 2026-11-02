 Iran’s SNSC secretary and Putin discuss West Asia in phone call

TEHRAN —Major General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on the latest regional and international developments, with particular focus on West Asia.

The call followed recent meetings between senior officials of the two countries and formed part of ongoing high-level consultations between Tehran and Moscow. The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in the region and beyond.

During the conversation, Iranian officials expressed appreciation for Putin’s and other Russian officials’ clear and firm positions praising the role of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other national heroes, and for their support for the resilience and steadfastness of the Iranian people.

Both sides stressed the importance of continuing strategic cooperation in line with the roadmap set out by the leaders of the two countries.

