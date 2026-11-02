 Araghchi: Neighbours top priority of Iran’s foreign policy

TEHRAN— Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that neighbouring countries were the top priority of Iran’s foreign policy, adding that recent developments had further underscored the importance of these relations.

Speaking after he visited Turkmenistan, Araghchi said that, following a meeting between the presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Turkmenistan's Avaza, it had been agreed to follow up on several joint projects.

“Our relations with Turkmenistan are good, underpinned by numerous historical, cultural, familial, political and economic ties,” he said. “Both countries have consistently demonstrated the political will to maintain and strengthen these relations.”

Describing the visit as productive, Araghchi said he had provided Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov with detailed briefings on the latest regional developments, negotiations and the readiness of Iran’s armed forces. The two sides subsequently reviewed key economic projects and made important decisions on their implementation.

Araghchi held talks with Meredov in Ashgabat on Monday, November 2, 2026, focusing on ways to expand bilateral cooperation and strengthen political and economic ties between the two neighbouring countries. He arrived in the Turkmen capital at the head of a diplomatic, economic and parliamentary delegation.

Meredov, who also serves as deputy chairman of Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers, highlighted the longstanding historical ties between the two countries, describing them as a solid foundation for further expanding bilateral relations.

He noted that political, commercial and cultural ties had grown steadily since Turkmenistan gained independence 35 years ago. Meredov also expressed appreciation for Iran’s support for Turkmenistan in international forums.

Indirect talks with the United States

Turning to indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, Araghchi said consultations had intensified in view of the sensitivity of the current situation. He noted that Qatar and Pakistan were playing a very active role as mediators.

“We have put forward our conditions and proposal, and everything depends on Washington’s political judgement,” he said. “If it opts for sincere diplomacy, we are ready to engage. But if it intends to resort to deception or military action, it will face a response more bitter and more severe than before.”

Araghchi said Tehran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz were entirely clear and transparent. If those conditions were accepted, he said, the strait would be reopened and negotiations would resume. Otherwise, the current situation would continue, and Iran would not yield.

He also said consultations in Beijing by the deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council were part of ongoing strategic engagement with key partners. The discussions covered major regional developments, security issues and matters concerning peace and war.

Araghchi’s one-day visit to Turkmenistan included consultations with senior officials on bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and opportunities to expand political and economic cooperation.

