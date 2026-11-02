Top judge calls for expedited, thorough judicial proceedings into US crimes against Iran

TEHRAN — Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei has called for the expeditious handling of cases concerning US crimes against the Iranian nation, stressing that prompt judicial proceedings must be accompanied by meticulous examination of the evidence and the issuance of well-reasoned, legally sound judgments.

Speaking at a meeting of the Judiciary High Council on Monday, November 2, 2026, Mohseni-Ejei addressed the judicial proceedings concerning US crimes against Iran, including the assassination of the country's senior officials.

He described these actions as clear instances of state-sponsored terrorism and violations of fundamental principles of international law, emphasizing that the cases must be adjudicated without undue delay while fully observing the requirements of judicial scrutiny, due process, and legal precision.

The judiciary chief stressed that expediting proceedings should not come at the expense of a comprehensive examination of the evidence or the legal soundness of the final judgments.

In another part of his remarks, Mohseni-Ejei underscored the judiciary's responsibility to support productive businesses and legitimate economic operators, describing this as a fundamental and continuing institutional obligation.

He said the importance of such support was particularly pronounced under the current circumstances, which he described as an all-out economic war imposed on the Iranian nation by its adversaries.

November 4 symbolizes resistance, pursuit of justice: Mohseni-Ejei

Commemorating November 4, Iran's National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance and Students' Day, Mohseni-Ejei described the occasion as a symbol of the Iranian nation's resistance and steadfastness.

November 4, corresponding to Aban 13 in the Iranian calendar, commemorates three pivotal events in contemporary Iranian history: the exile of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, in 1964; the killing of protesting students by the Pahlavi regime in 1978; and the takeover of the former US embassy in Tehran in 1979. Iran observes the date as the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance.

Mohseni-Ejei said that, under Imam Khomeini's leadership, the Iranian people had challenged American power and prestige from the early days of the Islamic Revolution, adding that what he described as successive US defeats in confronting the Iranian nation had continued ever since.

He characterized the struggle against global arrogance as an expression of the pursuit of justice, the defense of fundamental values, opposition to oppression and solidarity with the oppressed.

The judiciary chief also highlighted the significance of Students' Day, saying that during the Pahlavi era, the ruling establishment and its supporters had sought to prevent Iranian schoolchildren and university students from developing a commitment to truth-seeking and resistance to injustice.

Today, however, thanks to the Islamic Revolution, even young Iranian children are learning the principles of justice and opposition to oppression, he said.