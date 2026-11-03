Kirstin Ferguson’s “Blindspotting” available in Persian

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of the book “Blindspotting: How to See What Others Miss” written by Kirstin Ferguson has been released in bookstores across Iran.

Fatemeh Ahmadian Alashti has translated the book and Qoqnoos Publishing House has brought it out in 287 pages, ILNA reported.

Intellectual humility, intellectual curiosity, and cognitive flexibility can transform the way you lead, think, and grow. In “Blindspotting,” originally published in 2025, award-winning leadership expert Dr. Kirstin Ferguson reveals how the best leaders aren’t those with all the answers – they’re the ones who can say, “I don’t know . . . yet.”

In today’s fast-paced, polarized world, adaptability is the key to success. Whether you’re leading a global company, managing a small team, or simply striving for personal growth, “Blindspotting” equips you with practical tools to navigate uncertainty, foster stronger teams, and spark breakthrough innovation.

Through compelling stories and cutting-edge research, Ferguson uncovers the hidden forces shaping our decisions – often without us realizing it. This isn’t just a leadership book – it’s a game changer for anyone who wants to see the world, and themselves, with fresh eyes.

Kirstin Ferguson is a company director, columnist, keynote speaker, and executive coach. Beginning her career as an officer in the Royal Australian Air Force, Kirstin has held roles that have included chief executive officer of an international consulting firm, and acting chair and deputy chair of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. She has sat on boards of both publicly-listed and privately-listed companies for more than a decade.

She has a Ph.D. in leadership and culture, as well as honors degrees in law and history. She is an adjunct professor at the Queensland University of Technology Business School, where she was named Outstanding Alumnus of the Year in 2020, and is a Sir Winston Churchill Fellow. She was included on the Thinkers50 Radar List in 2021 and shortlisted for the Thinkers50 Distinguished Achievement Award in Leadership.

Kirstin writes a weekly column on leadership and work in the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, and is also a contributor to the Australian Financial Review and Forbes.

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