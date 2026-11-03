Labkhand Theater to host Brian Hill’s “The Story of My Life”

TEHRAN – Labkhand Theater Complex in Tehran will host the play “The Story of My Life,” which is a chamber musical for two performers with music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and a book by Brian Hill, starting November 8.

Saeed Honaramuz has directed the play and the cast includes Houman Kiaee and Mojtaba Rajabi Memar, ILNA reported.

The show follows two childhood friends from age six to 35. Successful author Thomas Weaver returns to his hometown to deliver the eulogy for his childhood friend Alvin Kelby and cannot find the words. Alvin appears as a memory and guides him through the collected stories of their friendship, from their first meeting at age six to their falling-out shortly before Alvin's death. Revisiting these episodes, Thomas comes to see how deeply the friend who stayed behind in their hometown shaped his life and his writing.

It premiered at Canadian Stage in Toronto in autumn 2006. It had a brief Broadway run at the Booth Theater in 2009.

The Broadway production closed after only a few performances but received four 2009 Drama Desk Award nominations, including Outstanding Musical as well as music, lyrics, and book. With just two roles and a small band, the piece has since been widely produced in North America as well as in South Korea and the German-speaking countries.

As an actor, Brian Hill spent three seasons at the Shaw Festival, won a Dora Award for the role of Frankie in the original Canadian cast of “Forever Plaid,” and appeared among other roles as Raoul in “The Phantom of the Opera” and as Joe in “Sunset Boulevard”.

As a director, he was resident director of “The Lion King” in Toronto and on Broadway and associate director of the Broadway production of “The Little Mermaid”; he was also the original director of the early developmental productions of “Come from Away”.

As a book writer, Hill works with composer Neil Bartram, for example on “The Story of My Life,” and on “The Theory of Relativity,” “The Adventures of Pinocchio,” “Something Wicked This Way Comes,” and Disney's stage version of “Bedknobs and Broomsticks”. He also wrote the new book for the musical “October Sky” at the Old Globe Theater and revised the book of “Brigadoon” for the Goodman Theater.

“The Story of My Life” will remain on stage through December 11 at the Lakhband Theater Complex, located at No. 417, Taleqani Street, between Naderi and Vesal-e Shirazi streets.

SS/SAB