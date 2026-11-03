Vietnamese ambassador to Iran pays working visit to Kashan, Isfahan province

TEHRAN- On 31 October and 1 November 2026, Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Nguyen Luong Ngoc paid a working visit to Kashan, Isfahan Province. During the visit, he met with Mr. Mojtaba Raei, the governor of Kashan, and toured local rosewater and carpet production facilities.

At the meeting, Mr. Raei described Kashan as an industrial center, particularly known for carpet manufacturing. According to figures shared during the meeting, Kashan has 12 industrial estates and approximately 1,700 carpet production facilities. Other local economic activities include industrial assembly, food processing, egg production and the cultivation of medicinal plants. The area also has a long tradition of rose cultivation and rosewater distillation, attracting tourists during the rose season in May and June. Kashan is also home to higher education institutions and numerous historic buildings.

Raei expressed his hope that the Embassy would help promote local businesses, facilitate business connections and encourage Vietnamese tourists to visit Kashan. The Ambassador spoke highly of Kashan’s industrial and tourism potential and expressed his readiness to help identify partners and strengthen exchanges and economic cooperation between the two sides.

Kashan is a historic city in northern Isfahan Province. Among its notable heritage sites is Tappe Sialk, also known as the Sialk Hills, where evidence of human settlement dates back approximately 7,500 years. The site contains pottery, metal artefacts and architectural remains from ancient communities and was included on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List in 1997. In 2025, Kashan joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of architecture.