China hosts 2026 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road in Fuzhou

TEHRAN – The 2026 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road is being held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Tuesday, bringing together more than 200 foreign representatives from 100 countries, as well as international and regional organizations, and 182 media outlets and institutions.

According to People's Daily Online, attendees note that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has evolved from a Chinese proposal into global actions, has become a popular international public good and the world's largest international platform for economic cooperation in terms of scale, reach and impact.



Participants also stress that media organizations from different countries should work together to record and share compelling stories about the Silk Road, facilitate policy communication and people-to-people exchanges, and foster a favorable public opinion environment.



The forum, held under the theme "Pursuing Common Understandings and Shared Aspirations along the Belt and Road," is jointly hosted by People's Daily and the People's Government of Fujian Province.



The program includes an opening ceremony, three sub-forums, and a display of achievements in Belt and Road cooperation.



Following the forum, Chinese and international media representatives are scheduled to embark on joint reporting trips in Fujian and other parts of China.



Among the participants are two representatives from Iran: Mohammad Sarfi, editor-in-chief of the Tehran Times, and Mostafa Entezari Heravi, managing director of Khabar Foori.