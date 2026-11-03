‘The Bridges of Madison County’ audiobook released in Iran

TEHRAN- The audiobook of “The Bridges of Madison County,” the bestselling novel by American author Robert James Waller, has been released by Avaye Chirok, a major institute that produces audiobooks in Iran.

Translated into Persian by Mansoureh Vahdati Ahmadzadeh, the audiobook features the voices of Bahman Vakhshour and Tahereh Rafat. The print edition of the novel was published in Persian by Afraz Publications.

First published in 1992, the novel tells the story of a brief but profound romance between Francesca Johnson, an Italian-American farm wife living in Madison County, Iowa, and Robert Kincaid, a traveling photographer working for National Geographic. Their four-day encounter in the 1960s brings together two people whose lives take an unexpected turn through their meeting.

The novel explores themes of love, loneliness, personal sacrifice and the conflict between individual desires and family responsibilities. Its portrayal of an intense yet fleeting relationship has made it one of the best-known works of contemporary romantic fiction, with more than 50 million copies sold worldwide.

The story was adapted into a 1995 film directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, alongside Meryl Streep, further expanding the novel's international popularity.

Waller (1939–2017) was an American novelist, musician and university professor. He studied at Iowa State University and received a doctorate in business from Indiana University Bloomington in 1968. He later taught at Iowa State University, where he also served as dean of its College of Business. “The Bridges of Madison County” became his best-known work and a major international bestseller.

The audiobook, with a running time of five hours and 15 minutes, was produced by Bahman Vakhshour, with editing and sound design by Hasti Sadeqi.

SAB/