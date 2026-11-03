Iran, Pakistan ministers stress facilitating goods transit, expanding trade cooperation

TEHRAN- Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and Pakistan’s Minister of Commerce, on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, reviewed solutions for developing economic and trade relations between the two countries, facilitating goods exchanges, and removing transit obstacles at shared borders.

Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a meeting with Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, emphasized the need to raise the level of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and facilitate transportation and goods transit processes.

At the meeting, while reviewing existing capacities for expanding trade exchanges, the two sides emphasized pursuing practical solutions to remove existing obstacles in the path of trade and goods transportation between Iran and Pakistan.

Reviewing the problems and obstacles to truck traffic at the Rimdan border, making more effective use of the Mirjaveh border’s capacity, and providing the possibility of smoother movement and transportation of goods between the two countries were among the topics raised at the meeting.

The parties also emphasized the need to strengthen border infrastructure and develop the capacity of free zones and border areas with the aim of facilitating trade and increasing economic exchanges.

The continuous and coordinated operation of border customs offices and the improvement of executive mechanisms at the entry and exit points of the two countries were among the other axes discussed at the meeting.

At the meeting, the two sides emphasized that improving customs coordination and facilitating executive processes can help smooth the flow of trade between the two countries by reducing the time and cost of clearance and goods transfer. Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and Pakistan’s Minister of Trade also, referring to the economic capacities of the two countries, emphasized the need to increase the volume of trade exchanges, especially in the fields of agricultural products, foodstuffs, and other goods needed by both sides.

At the meeting, the development of economic and trade cooperation in border areas was considered, in addition to strengthening the economic ties between Iran and Pakistan, as an effective factor in creating job opportunities, boosting economic activity, and improving security and sustainable development in border cities.

At the end, the two sides emphasized the continuation of consultations and follow-up on the issues raised with the aim of turning agreements into executive measures and strengthening economic, trade, and transit cooperation between the two countries.

EF/MA