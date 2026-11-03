Imports through northern sea borders increase by 76%

TEHRAN- The Minister of Transport and Urban Development said: In the first six months of the year, despite the closure of the southern ports, a 76% increase in imports through the country’s northern sea borders was recorded.

According to IRNA, Farzaneh Sadegh, on Tuesday session of the parliament during the review of the Civil Committee’s report on evaluating the performance of the bodies responsible for border and transit crossings, with a focus on smoothing and facilitating the movement of the freight transport fleet, said: Due to the trade change and the event that occurred at the southern ports and the unjust siege that took place, the arteries of the country’s foreign trade underwent a paradigm shift in light of these problems, and with this event and this increase in trade, thanks to the planning carried out at other borders of the country, the movement of goods was not halted even for an hour.

She added: Accordingly, with field synergy through repeated visits by members of the Civil Committee, road transport, and experts, deputies, and directors of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Planning and Budget Organization, supervisory and security bodies, and maximum accompaniment by the private sector, this was done at key terminals including Bazargan, Dogharoun, Rimdan, Vashmaq, Sarakhs, Nordouz, Razi, Tamarchin, Poldasht, and the northern ports.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development emphasized: The challenges we have at border terminals in the trailer and road sectors are not related only to this year, last year, and the past 10 years. Incidentally, because of these very challenges, the country’s terminals and borders, in Article 57, Paragraph (A) of the Seventh Development Plan Law, with foresight and a vision aimed at solving the problems, a legal resolution was adopted regarding the formation of the Transit Headquarters.

Sadegh emphasized: These challenges have existed, and their most important issue is not unified management but integrated management, which was addressed in the Transit Headquarters.

Stating that the ministry is planning and taking measures to improve infrastructure and transport diplomacy in order to reform the processes that must be carried out, she said: In all the continuous meetings and follow-ups, especially those held by the Civil Committee, these issues were raised in detail, some of which were confidential. But they have been reviewed item by item in all committees.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development emphasized: Despite all the problems we had at the southern ports and the siege that took place, a paradigm shift occurred with special orders from the President, and more than 85% of the entry and exit of goods that was through the southern ports was replaced at the borders separately.

Sadegh recalled: In the first six months of the year, despite the closure of the southern ports, a 76% increase in imports through the country’s northern sea borders was recorded, a 41% increase in imports through road borders, and a significant increase in imports through rail origins. There was a 10% growth in exports from the northern ports, a 9% growth in exports through road border crossings, and a 53% growth in exports through rail lines.

EF/MA