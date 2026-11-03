Iranian TV series ‘The White and Red Cypress’ wins at ABU Prizes

TEHRAN – Iranian television series “The White and Red Cypress” won an award at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Prizes.

The Iranian production, which depicts stories from the 40-day US-Israeli aggression against Iran, received the Best Screen Drama Award, IRNA reported.

The award went to the series' 11th episode, titled “Ancestral Hunt,” directed by Mahmoud Karimi. It tells the story of a shepherd who shoots down an enemy drone using his Beretta rifle.

The award was presented to a representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on November 1.

Mehdi Naqavian, head of IRIB’s Sima Film Production Center, received the award and highlighted the extraordinary circumstances under which the series was produced and broadcast.

“This series was produced and aired during the 40-day war waged against the people of Iran by the Zionist regime and the United States,” Naqavian said.

“The reason for Israel and the United States’ hostility towards Iran is that Iran wants to live independently and enjoy its freedom,” he added.

Naqavian also expressed hope that the day would come when media organizations around the world could operate independently and freely.

“The White and Red Cypress” is an episodic drama series, with each instalment telling a standalone story connected to the 40-day US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28.

One of its most distinctive features is that filming took place while the war was still unfolding, with production continuing under wartime conditions and amid aerial bombardments.

The project brought together a number of Iranian directors, including young filmmakers, each responsible for directing an individual episode. The series began airing before the war ended and continued to be broadcast afterwards.

The second season was broadcast after the end of the war, while the third focused on the activities of Iran’s Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA) during the 40-day war. The fourth season is currently in pre-production and is expected to enter production soon.

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) recognizes outstanding achievements in broadcasting, storytelling, creativity, and innovation across the Asia-Pacific region.

The prestigious awards honor broadcasters, producers, and creative professionals whose exceptional work continues to elevate industry standards, inspire audiences, and demonstrate the power of media to inform, educate, and connect communities.

The ABU Prizes recognize excellence across a diverse range of categories, including radio, television, and digital media, highlighting the evolving landscape of broadcasting and the remarkable talent within the ABU membership.

This year’s winning entries reflect the creativity, dedication, and technical expertise of broadcasters who continue to push boundaries and deliver compelling content. From impactful documentaries and engaging drama productions to innovative digital storytelling, the awards showcase the breadth and diversity of talent across the region.

Beyond recognizing individual achievements, the ABU Prizes serve as an important platform for encouraging innovation, promoting knowledge, sharing and strengthening professional standards within the broadcasting community.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, the ABU remains committed to recognizing exceptional talent, celebrating creative achievements and encouraging the next generation of broadcasting excellence.

Photo: Mehdi Naqavian (L), head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Sima Film Production Center, received the Best Screen Drama Award at the 63rd Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) General Assembly and Associated Meetings for the Iranian television series “The White and Red Cypress” on November 1, 2026, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.