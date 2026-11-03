Musical composition by Iranian artists wins at Global Music Awards

TEHRAN – The musical piece “Nature's Enigma: 706” composed by Pouria Ghelichkhani, with orchestral arrangement by Ahmad Mirmasoumi, has won a Silver Medal at the 2026 Global Music Awards in the US.

The composition received the medal in the Best Cinematic New Age Music category, IRNA reported.

It should be noted that in the Cinematic New Age section of this competition, the silver medal is defined as the highest level of medal, and this achievement is actually considered the highest medal that can be received in this music category.

“The main idea and melody of this piece were born from the intersection of the anxiety of the war days with the continuous dance of the sea waves. The waves that come from afar touch the shore for a moment, and before the shore gets used to their presence, they return to the sea's embrace, and the shore is like a woman kneeling before the glory of the sea in the twilight of the silent and enchanted world, watching it. The wind ruffles her hair on her face, but she continues to stare, and thus the name ‘Nature's Enigma’ was formed for this work,” Ghelichkhani wrote in a post on social media on November 1.

“Continuing his path, Master Mir Masoumi, with his magical arrangement and musical vision and experience, gave the mystery of nature a new dimension and expression,” he added. “We also sincerely thank the esteemed musicians of the work, especially Babak Riahipour, Ali Jafari Pouyan, Hamed Kermani, and Alireza Darya”.

“And in the end, this award is dedicated to the great nature of our beloved Iran. To a land whose ecosystems are numbered, but which still hopes to hear its voice. Perhaps this piece is also an attempt in the direction of a concern that I have had with me for many years: the connection of art and the environment to convey the voice of nature to humans, sometimes through the lens of a camera, sometimes with a pen of erosion, and sometimes with the language of music,” he noted. “The tools may change, but the mission is the same: to tell the story of nature before its voice is lost in the noise of the world”.

Established in 2011, the Global Music Awards is a well-known international music competition that celebrates independent musicians. It is widely recognized by industry insiders as giving legitimacy to highly talented artists.

SS/SAB