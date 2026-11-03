Three oil tankers explode and catch fire in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC Navy

TEHRAN – Three oil tankers exploded and caught fire after entering an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz and striking sea mines, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said the incidents occurred in the early hours of the day, with the explosions and subsequent fires illuminating the night so intensely that fishermen in the eastern part of the strait could see the glow.

The statement said the tankers had switched off their navigation and identification systems before attempting to transit the strategic waterway via unauthorized routes. They subsequently struck sea mines, exploded, and caught fire off the southern coast of the strait, it added.

The IRGC Navy said Iranian regulations governing passage through the strait had been repeatedly communicated to all vessels through radio broadcasts and official notices.

It warned that vessels disregarding the regulations and cooperating with the US military in transiting unauthorized routes would face similar incidents.

The statement concluded that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz should be assessed based on developments on the ground, rather than what it described as archival footage circulated on social media by the CENTCOM commander, a terrorist commander.

