Qalibaf warns of unpredictable response to US aggression

TEHRAN— Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned that any military miscalculation by the United States would trigger an unpredictable and far-reaching response, stressing that Iran remains fully prepared to defend itself and will not yield to threats or excessive demands.

Addressing an open session of Parliament on Tuesday, Qalibaf said Washington’s longstanding hostility toward Iran stemmed from the Iranian people’s determination to preserve their independence and resist foreign domination.

He said Iran’s resilience had left the United States and the Israeli regime at a loss over how to proceed, adding that their repeated attempts to force Iran into submission through threats and military action would fail.

Referring to the military strategy determined by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, Qalibaf said Iran’s Armed Forces were prepared to respond decisively to any potential attack.

“Our military and strategic response to any miscalculation by the enemy will be unpredictable,” he warned, adding that Iran would not restrict its response to geographical boundaries and would undermine its adversaries’ calculations and their material and non-material assets.

Qalibaf said Iran had delivered a firm and rational response to Washington, leaving the responsibility for preventing another war with the US government. He warned that any further strategic miscalculation would confront Washington with a new battlefield and leave it more desperate to find a way out.

He also stressed that national unity and cohesion were Iran’s strongest assets in confronting future threats, describing them as the most effective means of deterrence. He dismissed suggestions of a lack of coordination among Iranian officials, saying the country’s institutions were working together across military, diplomatic and public-service fronts.

Turning to domestic concerns, Qalibaf acknowledged the mounting pressure of inflation and price fluctuations on households. He said inconsistent pricing and inadequate market supervision had created opportunities for profiteering and exploitation of wartime conditions.

The speaker also raised concerns over prolonged queues of export, import and transit trucks at several border crossings, particularly in northwestern and southeastern Iran.

