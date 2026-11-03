US has failed to achieve its goals against Iran: VP

TEHRAN – The United States has failed to achieve any of its objectives against Iran, even through direct military aggression, First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a visit to the National Cartographic Center, Aref said Washington had been unable to achieve its goals against Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, including through its latest military aggression against the country.

He praised the Iranian people's strong participation during and after the war, describing the country's human resources as its greatest asset and a cornerstone of future development planning.

Aref also paid tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying his legacy had contributed to the resilience and solidarity evident in Iranian society. He noted that nightly public gatherings had continued for more than eight months, sustaining the enthusiasm and spirit of unity witnessed at their outset.

Referring to November 4, Iran's National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, Aref reviewed developments since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He said foreign powers had initially expected the Revolution to be absorbed into the existing political order but had subsequently sought to undermine the newly established system through coups, conspiracies and the imposed war.

Aref said the Iranian people's unity, courage and active participation had repeatedly thwarted these efforts, demonstrating the country's resilience in the face of external pressure.

