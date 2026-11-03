Maqbarat-o-Shoara: A literary sanctuary in Tabriz

TEHRAN - Nestled in the historic Sorkhab district of Tabriz, Maqbarat-o-Shoara, or the Mausoleum of Poets, is one of the city’s most distinctive cultural attractions.

The memorial complex commemorates generations of Persian poets, mystics, scholars and prominent figures whose lives and works have contributed to Iran’s literary and intellectual heritage.

Located along Seghatoleslam Avenue in the Sheshghelan neighborhood, the mausoleum stands east of the tombs of Seyed Hamzeh and Ghaem Magham. Beyond its architectural significance, it offers visitors an opportunity to explore Tabriz’s deep literary roots and its longstanding role as a center of Persian culture.

The monument is also a reminder of the historical importance of Tabriz, a city that has served as a political, cultural and commercial hub throughout various periods of Iranian history.

A cemetery rooted in history

The precise date of the establishment of Maqbarat-o-Shoara remains unknown. One of its earliest recorded references appears in Nozhat ol-Gholoub, a geographical and historical work by Hamdollah Mostowfi. He mentions the cemetery in the Sorkhab district, one of Tabriz’s oldest urban neighborhoods, alongside Charandab.

The burial ground, which was once known by several names, including Haziratoshoara, Haziratolghozat and Sorkhab Cemetery, remained in use for centuries. However, its historical fabric suffered extensive damage from military incursions, natural disasters and flooding.

The Ottoman attack on Tabriz toward the end of the 10th century AH was among the events that contributed to the cemetery’s deterioration. Subsequent earthquakes, particularly those recorded in 1193 and 1194 AH, further damaged the site.

Despite the destruction, the cemetery’s cultural significance endured. Efforts to preserve and revitalize the complex gained momentum in the 1970s. In 1971, following a newspaper competition to select an architectural design, the proposal submitted by architect Gholamreza Farzanmehr was chosen. Construction of a new symbolic monument subsequently began, transforming the historic burial ground into a prominent cultural landmark.

Resting place of literary figures

Maqbarat-o-Shoara is closely associated with some of the most celebrated names in Persian literature. Asadi Tusi, who lived from 999 to 1072, is regarded as the first poet buried at the complex.

Other distinguished figures associated with the cemetery include Khaghani, Qatran Tabrizi, Anvari Abivardi, Zahiroddin Faryabi, Homam Tabrizi, Falaki Shirvani and Shams al-Din Sajasi.

Although many original tombstones and burial structures have disappeared, their association with the site has secured its place in the cultural memory of Tabriz.

The burial of Mohammad Hossein Shahriar, one of Iran’s most influential contemporary poets, further strengthened the mausoleum’s literary significance. Shahriar, renowned for his Persian and Azerbaijani Turkic poetry, was the last poet interred at the complex. His presence has helped renew public interest in the cemetery and establish it as an important destination for literary enthusiasts.

A cultural stop in Tabriz

For travelers exploring Tabriz, Maqbarat-o-Shoara provides a compelling complement to the city’s historic Grand Bazaar, the UNESCO-listed architectural masterpiece, and the celebrated Blue Mosque.

The mausoleum’s striking contemporary architecture, historical associations and literary atmosphere make it an appealing destination for visitors interested in Iran’s cultural heritage.

A visit to the complex offers more than an encounter with a monument. It provides a glimpse into the literary traditions that have shaped Tabriz and its identity over centuries, making Maqbarat-o-Shoara an essential stop for those seeking to understand the cultural character of northwestern Iran.

AM