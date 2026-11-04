Over 428,000 births registered in 6 months

TEHRAN – A total of 428,664 births were registered in the country in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year that started on March 21, the Civil Registration Organization has announced.

For every 100 girls born in the country, 108 boys are born. However, the number of births has declined compared to 460,000 cases registered last year, ISNA reported.

Sistan-Baluchestan province, with a crude birth rate of 22.1 births per 1,000 inhabitants, had the highest number of births in the first six months of the year, followed by South Khorasan (15.1), Khuzestan (14.3), Hormozgan (13.7), and Yazd (12.6) provinces.

During the same period, some 225,804 deaths were registered in the country, about 131 men for every 100 women.

Moreover, a total of 159,320 marriages and 69,447 divorces were registered across the country in the first five months of the current Iranian year. Of the total number of marriages registered, the most are related to the provinces of Khuzestan and Kordestan, with a crude rate of 6 marriages per 1,000 population, followed by West Azarbaijan (5.9), South Khorasan (5.9), and North Khorasan (5.8). The provinces of Gilan (with a crude rate of 7.9 per 1,000 population), East Azarbajijan (6.6), Ardabil (6.6), and Kermanshah (6.5) recorded the highest death rates.

According to the Statistical Center of Iran, the current population of the country has surpassed 87 million, and the number is expected to rise to 87.134 million by the end of the current Iranian year, March 2027.

Urban and rural populations will account for around 67 million and 20 million, respectively, IRNA reported.

Furthermore, the average household size is less than 3.2 (3.19) members per household, the lowest level recorded since the 1950s.

A total of 892,227 births and 459,984 deaths were registered in the country in the past Iranian calendar year (March 2025 – March 2026). The majority of births and deaths were recorded in summer and spring, respectively.

The life expectancy in Iran has increased, but the birth rate has lowered. The rate of aging in Iran is growing faster than the global average, so that the country will be among the oldest countries in the world in 25 years.

MT/MG