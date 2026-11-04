India and Iran explore cooperation to develop cricket in Iran

TEHRAN - Indian Ambassador Vishwesh Negi met Iran Cricket Association President Mehdi Maskani as both sides discuss technical assistance and the development of cricket in Iran.

The Embassy of India in Tehran and the Iran Cricket Association have taken steps towards strengthening sporting ties, with discussions focusing on technical cooperation and the development of cricket in Iran.

The latest engagement came during a friendly cricket match between the Tehran Cricket Team and the Indian Embassy Team, held on Oct. 23, at the cricket ground in Velayat Park, Tehran. The match was organized through the joint efforts of the Iran Cricket Association and the Embassy of India.

Indian Ambassador to Iran, Vishwesh Negi, attended the event and also took to the field, participating in the friendly encounter. His involvement added a special touch to the sporting occasion, which provided an opportunity to promote cricket and strengthen people-to-people connections between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the match, Ambassador Negi met Maskani, and members of the association's board at the Indian Embassy. During the meeting, the Iranian delegation requested technical assistance from India to support the growth and development of cricket in Iran.

India, where cricket enjoys enormous popularity, is one of the world's leading nations in the sport. The Indian men's national team have won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup twice, in 1983 and 2011, and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, 2024 and 2026.

Iran, meanwhile, is a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and its national team has previously competed in Asian cricket tournaments. Greater access to technical expertise, coaching resources and development programs could help strengthen the sport's infrastructure and expand its reach across the country.

The meeting and friendly fixture represent a positive step towards closer sporting cooperation between India and Iran, with the potential to create new opportunities for cricket development, knowledge-sharing and stronger bilateral ties.