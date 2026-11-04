Auto parts, accessories exhibition running in Shiraz

TEHRAN- The 25th International Exhibition of Auto Parts, Accessories and Assemblies opened on Tuesday afternoon at the permanent venue of Fars International Exhibitions, with the participation of 120 manufacturing and distribution companies across an area of 4,500 square meters, aiming to showcase domestic production capabilities, strengthen the supply chain, and attract investment.

According to IRNA, the opening ceremony was held with the attendance of Karim Mojarrab, Director-General of Industry, Mining and Trade Department of Fars Province; Mohsen Nahavandi, CEO of Fars International Exhibitions Company; Hojjat Javanmardi, Head of the Guilds Chamber of the provincial capital; the head of the Auto Parts and Spare Parts Union; and a group of manufacturers and investors.

At the ceremony, the Director-General of Industry, Mining and Trade Department of Fars Province emphasized the industrial capacities of Fars Province and stated: “The auto parts exhibition is a suitable platform for introducing the province’s production and technological capabilities, strengthening communication between manufacturers and automakers, and identifying new opportunities for cooperation and investment.”

Karim Mojarrab added: “Developing the supply chain, supporting domestic manufacturers, upgrading technology, increasing competitiveness, and expanding export markets are among the most important axes of this industrial event.”

Referring to the province’s diverse industrial capacities, he considered the automotive and auto parts industries among the sectors with development potential in Fars’ economy and said: “Various complexes in the province operate in the production of passenger and commercial vehicles, vehicle rims, and safety parts, playing an important role in the country’s automotive value chain.”

The Director-General of Industry, Mining and Trade Department of Fars Province, referring to the production capacity of the province’s industrial units, stated: “Iran Khodro Fars Company has an annual production capacity of about 35,000 vehicles.”

EF/MA