Iran's students’ day rallies resound with defiance: ‘pledge to martyrs, battle against arrogance’

TEHRAN — In a powerful display of national unity, defiance and unwavering resolve, millions of Iranians took to the streets across the country on Wednesday, November 4, marking Students’ Day and the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance. From the capital to cities and towns across the country, the rallies carried a message of remembrance, resistance and national pride, as participants renewed their pledge to the martyrs under the slogan: “Pledge to the Martyrs; Battle Against Arrogance.”

The demonstrations, held simultaneously at more than 900 locations, brought together schoolchildren, university students, teachers, families and people from all walks of life. In Tehran, crowds gathered outside the former US Embassy, known in Iran as the Den of Espionage, while similar scenes unfolded in Bojnurd, Hamedan, Semnan, Sari, Yazd, Birjand, Sanandaj and numerous other cities. Iranian flags, portraits of martyrs and banners celebrating independence and resistance filled the streets.

This year’s commemoration carried a special resonance. It unfolded against the backdrop of a historic chapter of resistance to American military pressure, particularly in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. The recent confrontations in these strategic waters, and Iran’s asserted successes in standing up to US military power, have given the anniversary an added sense of national confidence and defiance. For participants, the message was unmistakable: Iran’s determination to defend its sovereignty cannot be broken by threats, pressure or military force.

Yet beneath the chants and the sea of flags was a profound current of grief and remembrance. The rallies also honored the children and students killed in the recent attacks on Iran, particularly those from the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab and the students in Lamerd. Their absence was felt in every tribute and every reference to the empty desks left behind.

Handwritten messages and student tributes conveyed a deeply moving promise: the dreams of the children whose lives were cut short would not be buried with them. Their names and memories, participants said, would remain alive in the hearts of a generation determined to carry their hopes forward. A nationwide campaign, “From Presence in the Streets to a Lasting Frame,” also encouraged students to document the rallies and preserve the memory of their fallen peers.

November 4, or the 13th of Aban in the Iranian calendar, brings together three defining moments in Iran’s contemporary history. It marks the 1964 exile of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the killing of protesting students by the Pahlavi regime in 1978, and the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran by university students — an event Ayatollah Khomeini described as the “Second Revolution.”

Schools across the country marked the occasion by ringing the “Anti-Arrogance Bell.” Education Minister Alireza Kazemi, attending a ceremony at Narges Girls’ School in Tehran, recalled the legacy of 36,000 students martyred during the 1980–88 Iraqi-imposed war, alongside the children killed in Minab and Lamerd.

For the young people filling Iran’s streets, November 4 was more than an anniversary. It was a declaration that the sacrifices of the past remain alive, that the memory of the fallen will endure, and that a new generation stands ready to defend the independence and dignity of its homeland. The empty desks of the martyred children became a reminder of what had been lost — and of the resolve of those who remain.



