Korean embassy in Iran bridges cultures through Korea–Iran art exhibition during Korea Week 2026

TEHRAN- In a vivid celebration of cultural diplomacy, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Iran, led by Ambassador Kim Junpyo, hosted the VIP opening ceremony of the Korea–Iran Art Exhibition at the Ambassador’s Residence on November 5 as part of Korea Week 2026.

Held under the theme “Life, Love, and Culture”, the exhibition was organized with the participation of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Iran, Tehran Visual Arts Association, the Tandis Cultural and Art Foundation, and L’Art International Institute, and with the cooperation of the Yazd Provincial Government and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Korea.

The Cultural Section of the Embassy, led by Dr. Ohk Nara, worked tirelessly behind the scenes, and their dedicated effort and teamwork were instrumental in making this exhibition a success. It presents approximately 80 works by Iranian and Korean artists. More than 200 guests attended the VIP opening at the Ambassador’s Residence on November 5, including members of the diplomatic corps from over 20 countries, prominent figures from the cultural and artistic communities, participating artists, and influencers.

A celebration of Life, Love, and Culture

The evening brought together art, memory, and friendship in a setting that reflected the depth of Korea–Iran cultural exchange. Ambassador Kim Junpyo delivered the following speech:

Your Excellencies, Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Salam be hame-ye dustan-e aziz.

Kheyli khoshalam ke emruz dar kenar-e shoma hastam.

Omidvaram in namayeshgah dustiye ma ra amigh-tar kone.

Following last year’s calligraphy exhibition, I am delighted that we are once again bringing Korean and Iranian art together.

I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this event, as well as all our distinguished guests for joining us today.

This exhibition, held as part of Korea Week, is dedicated to the theme “Life, Love, and Culture.

” Things that bring us together wherever we come from.

There is something special about today’s exhibition.

Chehel.... the number 40.

In Persian culture, 40 carries a special meaning. It often represents maturity, completeness and fulfillment. With this meaning in mind, we have brought together 40 Korean artworks and 40 Iranian artworks to celebrate the friendship between our two peoples.

Unfortunately, due to the current regional situation, our Korean artists could not join us in person this year. Nevertheless, I am very pleased to introduce 40 Korean art works mainly from the collections of my Embassy and Residence, letting their art speak for them.

The Iranian collections include 30 paintings and calligraphic works, along with 10 sculptures, created by 40 artists.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt thanks to four wonderful friends who have worked with us from the beginning.

Master Abdolreza Rabeti, Dr. Tandis Taghavi, Master Asieh Gouneh-zadeh, and Ms. Afsaneh Haji-Moradi.

Your hard work and friendship have made this exhibition possible.

Besiyar Besiyar Sepasgozaram.

Among the artworks, I would particularly like to mention a beautiful piece by Dr. Tandis Taghavi.

She has brought together Hunminjeongeum, the historic text explaining the creation of the Korean alphabet, and the tradition of Persian calligraphy. As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Hangeul Day this year, her work reminds us that despite our different alphabets, we share the same love for beauty and human connection.

In fact, today’s exhibition goes beyond paintings and sculptures.

You can also enjoy traditional Korean Hanbok, beautiful textile from Yazd and a special musical performance by the Iranian a cappella group ADAK, featuring songs from both countries.

I would also like to extend my special thanks to the delegation from Yazd Provincial government, who have traveled all the way from Yazd to join us today. Your presence makes this occasion even more meaningful.

I hope you will also take the opportunity to try on a Hanbok today.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In a world often divided by conflict and misunderstanding, art reminds us what we have in common, rather than what makes us different.

Art knows no borders. Friendship needs no translation.

Today we are not simply bringing Korean and Iranian art together.

We are bringing our peoples closer together.

And that is the true beauty of this exhibition.

Thank you.

Voices of friendship and shared creativity

Following the Ambassador’s address, Dr. Tandis Taghavi, Ambassador of Culture and Art at the Asian Cultural Coordination Center, and Master Abdolreza Rabeti, Director of the International Institute of Pishro Art, also spoke, adding further depth to the message of cross-cultural friendship.

Guests enjoyed a range of cultural activities: wearing traditional Korean Hanbok; K-pop performances by an Iranian a cappella group, including “Golden” and “Baby Shark”; and photo zones showcasing major Korean destinations such as Seoul, Busan, Jeju, Gyeongju, Andong, and Seoraksan. The atmosphere was one of warmth, discovery, and shared appreciation, as Korean and Iranian cultural expressions met in a single, welcoming space.

A week of culture, tourism, and lasting bonds

The exhibition is being held at the Ambassador’s Residence, with the VIP opening on November 5 and public viewing on November 6 and 7. Approximately 1,000 members of the public, selected on a first-come, first-served basis through the Embassy’s social media channels, are expected to visit. Meanwhile, as part of Korea Week, the Embassy will host the 1st Korea–Iran Ecotourism Seminar in Tehran on November 6 to promote cooperation between the two countries in the field of ecotourism.

Guests all praised this initiative by the Korean Embassy. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea, under Ambassador Kim, has consistently been highly active in cultural fields and has arranged many similar initiatives that have strengthened relations between the two countries, including the Korea–Iran Calligraphy Exhibition. As the Ambassador recalled, “In a vibrant celebration of cultural diplomacy, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Tehran hosted the Korea-Iran Calligraphy Exhibition on October 23, 2025. The event, held at the Ambassador’s Residence, commemorated the 63rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, transforming the venue into a crossroads of artistic tradition and modern friendship.”

As the Residence opens its doors to the public, the Korea–Iran Art Exhibition stands as a testament to what art can do when it is allowed to speak across languages, borders, and histories. In every painting, calligraphic line, sculpture, song, and shared moment, the exhibition reminds us that friendship needs no translation—and that the true beauty of culture lies in the bridges it builds between people.