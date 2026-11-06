Gas consumption management scenarios for winter prepared

TEHRAN- The CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company announced the preparation of consumption management scenarios for gas-stressed provinces and, emphasizing the role of public cooperation in ensuring sustainable gas supply, cited campaigns such as “20 Degrees” and “Warm Room” as part of the plans to reduce consumption in the cold season.

In an interview with a SHANA reporter, Saeed Tavakoli referred to the company’s plans for managing gas consumption in gas-stressed provinces and said: “Fortunately, after returning part of the lost gas to the network, scenarios for all gas-stressed provinces for consumption management and optimization through related companies have been prepared.”

He noted that these scenarios also foresee, if necessary, consumption restrictions and the use of alternative fuel, and stated: “All scenarios have been carefully reviewed and approved by the Passive Defense Organization, and weaknesses are now being addressed.”

Emphasizing the company’s concern for sustainable gas supply in the cold season, the CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company said: “We hope to manage the gas available in the network in the best possible way, and in this path, the cooperation and solidarity of the people play a very important role; because without public cooperation and participation, passing through the upcoming winter, given the existing conditions and limitations, will be very difficult.”

Referring to cultural and public awareness programs to reduce gas consumption, Tavakoli added: “In this regard, we have the ‘20 Degrees’ campaign and other campaigns such as ‘Warm Room’ on the agenda. Also, various measures are being carried out by companies and different sectors, with the participation of governmental, non-governmental, and private-sector organizations.”

He expressed hope that by using the cultural capacities of each region and with public cooperation, the ground will be prepared for reducing gas consumption and managing it optimally in the cold season.

MA