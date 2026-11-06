Competitive exports, strengthening trade corridors: strategic axes of Iran-China interactions

TEHRAN- The Director General of the East Asia, Subcontinent, and Oceania Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, at the Iran-China Trade and Investment Conference, described the development of exports of higher value-added goods and the strengthening of trade corridors between the two countries as two important and strategic axes for expanding economic and trade cooperation between Iran and China.

According to an IRNA report from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, the Iran-China Trade and Investment Conference was held on the sidelines of the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), organized by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran and the commercial counselors of the Islamic Republic of Iran based in Shanghai and Beijing.

The conference, attended by officials, senior managers, investors, traders, entrepreneurs, and businessmen from both countries, provided a platform for dialogue, exchange of views, and identification of new opportunities for economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

At the conference, Abdolsadeh Nisi referred to the extensive capacities for cooperation between Iran and China and emphasized the need for a sustainable, balanced partnership based on mutual interests. He said: “Iran’s view of cooperation with China is not merely increasing the volume of trade exchanges; rather, it is creating a partnership that leads to the expansion of trade, the development of investment, and the effective presence of economic enterprises of the two countries in regional and international markets.”

Referring to Iran’s rich resources, diverse production capacities, broad domestic market, access to neighboring countries’ markets, and privileged communications position, he considered these capacities a suitable basis for expanding trade and joint investment.

Nisi listed the development of exports with higher value added as the first strategic axis of Iran-China economic cooperation and stated: “One of Iran’s main priorities is moving from the export of raw and semi-raw materials toward developing exports of goods that have a greater share in creating value added, export income, and employment.”

Referring to Iran’s capacities in the food industry, processed agricultural products, petrochemicals, mining industries, construction materials, industrial products, and other manufactured goods, he emphasized the possibility of developing these sectors with the cooperation of Chinese partners.

According to the Director General of the East Asia and Oceania Subcontinent Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, cooperation among traders, producers, and investors of the two countries can help complete supply chains, develop export-oriented production, and increase the presence of Iranian goods in the Chinese market and other regional markets. In other words, in addition to increasing exports, it provides the ground for improving product quality, developing domestic production, and strengthening economic competitiveness.

Strengthening Iran-China trade corridors

In another part of his speech, Nisi described the strengthening of Iran-China trade corridors as the second important and strategic axis of cooperation between the two countries. Referring to the role of international transport routes in shaping global trade, he said: “Iran’s geographical position has made it possible for the country to play an effective role as a link connecting East and West as well as North and South.”

He did not consider corridors limited to goods transit routes and added: “These routes are a platform for expanding trade, developing logistics services, establishing regional distribution centers, and forming sustainable economic cooperation.”

The Director General of the East Asia and Oceania Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran continued: “Iran-China cooperation in this area can, in addition to reducing exchange costs and facilitating access to markets, pave the way for increasing trade volume and forming long-term mutual interests for the countries of the region.”

He also considered the existing capacities along regional communication routes, including trade links among Iran, China, and third countries, as an effective factor in developing regional trade and strengthening international supply chains.

Developing provincial cooperation and utilizing E-commerce capacity

Nisi referred to the Trade Promotion Organization’s plans to enhance the position of Iran’s national brand in the Chinese market and listed among the other axes pursued by the organization: increasing the effectiveness of Iran’s trade centers, developing economic cooperation among the provinces of the two countries, and utilizing the capacity of e-commerce platforms to introduce and offer Iranian goods.

The official of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran expressed hope that the holding of this conference would lead to the formation of new cooperation, the development of trade relations, the conclusion of economic agreements, and the creation of joint investment opportunities between economic actors of Iran and China.

Emphasizing the organization’s readiness to support the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries, he said: “The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, within the framework of its duties, supports the development of this cooperation and provides the ground for facilitating communications and trade interactions between the two countries.”

MA