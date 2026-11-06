Coordination meeting held for 4th permanent Iran-Africa economic summit

TEHRAN- The Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran identified the identification of firms with real export capacity, the supportive role of development organizations, facilitation of financing, and paving the way for concluding trade contracts as requirements for leveraging the Iran-Africa Trade Summit in the path of developing Iran's exports to African markets.

According to an IRNA report from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, the coordination meeting for the Fourth Permanent Iran-Africa Economic Summit was held with the presence of Hamid Padash, Deputy for Economic and Infrastructure Coordination and Supervision of the First Vice President, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Mohammad Sadegh Qannadzadeh, Deputy for Commercial Services of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, and a group of representatives from various government institutions and the private sector.

Dehghan Dehnavi described the holding of this summit as a national program and a strategic choice, adding: "The Africa Headquarters has been formed, and this issue is among the working priorities of the First Vice President; therefore, it is expected that the planned programs will be held in a manner befitting the country and that the ground will be prepared for Iran's powerful presence and the exploitation of Africa's trade opportunities."

Emphasizing that companies must have a clear plan for participating in this event in accordance with their mission and capacities, he said: "Before the holding of this summit, organizations should think about and plan how to participate and how to exploit this opportunity; I also emphasize that during the event, experts who have sufficient technical information and the necessary capability in negotiation and concluding trade contracts should be utilized."

According to Dehghan Dehnavi, participation in such an event must be accompanied by a clear economic and trade mission, because the goal is economic benefit for the entire country, not sending a larger number of companies to the summit. Therefore, if an organization does not have a clear plan for using the upcoming opportunity, it needs to review its mode of participation.

The Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, referring to the role of development organizations in supporting private sector firms, stated: "The expectation from large companies and development organizations is that, instead of focusing on their own direct presence, they play a supportive role—in other words, accompany smaller and capable private sector companies. These organizations must also consider their social responsibility and industrial development mission and pave the way for the presence of companies that do not have the real capacity for export and activity in the African market."

The Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran emphasized the necessity of the National Development Fund and the banking system playing an effective role in developing trade with Africa and said: "The presence of the National Development Fund and banks in this summit will be effective when it leads to facilitating financing and preparing the ground for the presence and activity of companies in African markets."

The Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, in conclusion, emphasizing the specific responsibility of each of the organizations present at the summit, said: "Every department, institution, organization, and economic firm must have a clear plan and strategy for exploiting the opportunities of this event in accordance with its mission. We hope that with the participation and companionship of all organizations, we can hold a program befitting the country and make the best use of the summit's capacity to develop Iran's trade and economic relations with the African continent."

EF/MA