Araghchi holds talks with regional counterparts on diplomatic efforts

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a series of telephone conversations with his counterparts across the region to discuss the latest developments and diplomatic initiatives aimed at easing tensions and strengthening regional stability.

The consultations, held on Thursday and Friday, involved the foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Cyprus, Turkey, Kuwait, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Iraq and Tunisia.

Araghchi spoke on Thursday with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

On Friday, Araghchi spoke with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti.

The discussions focused on the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and advance peace and stability. In his conversation with Dar, the two sides also discussed bilateral relations. Pakistan’s foreign minister underscored the importance of sustained dialogue and diplomacy, calling on all parties to remain constructively engaged in efforts to secure lasting regional peace and stability.