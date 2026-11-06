Iran's seven conditions essential to reopening Strait of Hormuz: army spokesman

TEHRAN– Iranian Army Spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said the United States must accept Iran’s seven conditions for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen, stressing that neither renewed aggression nor further military adventurism in the region would lead to the restoration of normal passage through the strategic waterway.

Speaking about a recent meeting between Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and senior military commanders, Akraminia said the Leader had issued a series of strategic directives concerning regional developments and the operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

He said the directives called for maintaining a high level of intelligent combat readiness through the coordinated use of all military and non-military capabilities, ensuring an immediate response to any act of aggression, and delivering a decisive response capable of deterring adversaries from further attacks or provocations.

Akraminia emphasized that the Leader's call for an effective response was a direct military order, adding that the Armed Forces would focus their operational capabilities on achieving tangible results and ensuring that any aggressor would regret its actions.

He also highlighted the directive for a response without geographical limitations, noting that the United States maintains military bases and deploys forces and equipment well beyond West Asia.

Accordingly, he said, all US assets, both physical and non-physical, would be considered potential targets in the event of aggression against Iran, regardless of their geographical location.

Turning to the seven conditions announced by senior Iranian security officials, the Army spokesman described their acceptance by Washington as the only way to secure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

He stressed that further military action or provocations in the region would not bring about the reopening of the waterway, underscoring that Washington must accept the conditions conveyed through Iranian political and security officials.