Iran inflicted a strategic defeat on Trump on the battlefield and at the ballot box, SNSC chief says

TEHRAN – Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Major General Mohsen Rezaei has described the outcome of the US midterm elections as a major strategic setback for President Donald Trump, saying the Iranian nation had already dealt Washington significant defeats on the battlefield and in the Strait of Hormuz before delivering a political blow at home.

In remarks following the November 3 congressional elections, Rezaei said the defeat of Trump’s Republican Party in both chambers of Congress reflected the mounting political and economic costs of the US president’s confrontational policies toward Iran.

He argued that Iran had imposed a strategic defeat on the United States through its resistance to the military campaign, while Washington was now facing the domestic political consequences of a conflict that had exacted a heavy toll on American taxpayers and consumers.

“The great nation of Iran inflicted a major strategic defeat on Trump on the battlefield and in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a heavy political defeat in Washington,” Rezaei said.

He added that both the American public and the US government were bearing the substantial costs of 'Trump’s warmongering.'

The SNSC chief said the electoral setback had added another dimension to the failures Washington had encountered in its war against Iran, which began in February. He also pointed to restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz and the substantial financial burden of the conflict as factors contributing to the mounting pressure on the US administration.

“Anyone who clashes with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a heavy price, from the battlefield to the doorstep of their homes,” Rezaei warned.

His comments came after Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections, delivering a sweeping rebuke to Trump and his Republican Party. The results marked a significant shift in the balance of power in Washington, giving Democrats greater leverage to challenge the president’s legislative agenda and scrutinize his administration.

The election outcome also exposed the domestic political repercussions of the US military campaign against Iran. Rising fuel prices and mounting living costs, compounded by public dissatisfaction with the war, emerged as significant factors in the Republican losses. Trump himself acknowledged that the conflict had contributed to his party’s electoral setback.

Democrats made substantial gains in traditionally Republican strongholds, underscoring the breadth of voter discontent with the administration’s economic and foreign policies.

The new congressional balance of power is expected to complicate Trump’s ability to advance his agenda during the remainder of his presidency, with Democrats gaining greater scope to challenge administration policies, exercise oversight, and pursue legislative measures opposed by the White House.

For Tehran, the election results have reinforced an argument it has repeatedly advanced: that military confrontation with Iran carries consequences extending far beyond the battlefield, reaching into the economic and political foundations of the United States.